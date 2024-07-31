A Couple of Cuckoos Season 2: Latest Updates, Trailer Visual, Expected Plot & More

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for A Couple of Cuckoos Season 2.

The official staff for the anime released a teaser for A Couple of Cuckoos Season 2, which confirms a 2025 release schedule. The teaser only included some manga panels and details about the upcoming season, but no footage from the sequel. It is based on the Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Miki Yoshikawa.

The mangaka also released a visual for the upcoming sequel on her X (formerly known as Twitter Account). The series was originally published as a one-shot in 2019 before beginning serialization in Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in January 2020. The first season of the anime was produced by Shin-Ei Animation and SynergySP.

A Couple of Cuckoos Season 2 Expectations

A Couple of Cuckoos Season 2 is set to premiere in 2025. The staff did not release a premiere date as of this writing. In the visual, we can see the protagonist, Nagi Umino, posing with Erika Amano and Sachi Umino. As of this writing, no official plot details have been released for Season 2. The first season premiered in April 2022 and ran for two continuous cours from the manga.

The series follows the lives of Nagi Umino and Erika Amano, who find out that the hospital in which they were born accidentally switched the two around. Now both families, not wanting to say goodbye to the children they raised, decide to get Nagi and Erika married. Will the two end up marrying each other? Only time will tell.

A Couple of Cuckoos Season 1 Recap

In the finale of the series, a lot of drama unfolded during Yohei’s birthday celebrations. Sachi and Hiro realize that Erika will always be closest to Nagi, which upsets Hiro. Sachi later sneaks out to meet Soichiro, who is pleased that the couple is making good progress. Towards the end, we see the couple bickering over household chores, which leaves us wondering how long will they stay engaged. Stay tuned to find out more details about A Couple of Cuckoos Season 2!

