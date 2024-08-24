Mattaku Saikin no Tantei Tokitara Anime Set for 2025 Premire

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Mattaku Saikin no Tantei Tokitara

The official X (formerly known as Twitter) account for Mattaku Saikin no Tantei Tokitara has confirmed that the anime is set to release in 2025. A teaser along with a new visual was also released. The series is based on the Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Masakuni Igarashi.

Along with the teaser, key details about the anime’s staff were also revealed. Mangaka Masakuni Igarashi also drew an illustration to celebrate the anime’s announcement. Details regarding the animation studio and additional staff are yet to be revealed as of writing. Rion Kujo will be directing the anime.

Junichi Suwabe plays Keiichiro Nagumo while Kana Hanazawa voices Mashiro Nakanishi. The manga series began serialization in ASCII Media Works’ seinen manga magazine Dengeki Maoh in April 2016. Its chapters have been compiled into fourteen tankōbon volumes as of July 2023. The series has over 700,000 copies in circulation.

The story centers around Nagumo, who was known as the best detective during his high school days. Today he runs his detective agency and reminisces about his high school success. 10 years after graduation, he finds it difficult to adapt and has a lot of cases unsolved. However, his life changes drastically when he comes across Mashiro Nakanishi.

Mashiro reminds him of his younger self. She is energetic, and smart, and wants to be a detective as well. She decides that she can become a detective and joins Nagumo’s detective agency as his assistant. Their life changes and as the story progresses, both of them become brand-new people.

In the trailer, we can see that Mashiro is rather short-tempered, compared to Nagumo who is calm and collected. The duo’s differences seem to complement each other and we see them working well with each other to solve cases. Suwabe and Hanazawa will be reprising their role from the comics of the original manga series. Stay tuned for the latest updates on Mattaku Saikin no Tantei Tokitara!

