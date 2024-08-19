The Irregular At Magic High School: Shizoku Kaigi-hen Manga Adaptation To End In September? REPORT

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for The Irregular At Magic High School Manga

The manga adaption of The Irregular At Magic High School: Master Clans Conference Arc will be ending in the upcoming September issue of Square Enix’s G Fantasy Magazine on September 18. The manga series which began serialization in March 2020 is illustrated by Hazumi Takeda and based on the novel series by Tsutomu Satō.

The Shizoku Kaigi-hen (Master Clans Conference) arc covers volumes 17-19 of the novel series. Square Enix published the manga’s first compiled book volume in September 2020, with the eighth volume released in March 2024. The manga adaption of the Yotsuba Succession arc from Satō’s novel also premiered in the same magazine.

In the Master Clans Conference’s Volume 8, we see Shiba Tatsuya unseal his power. To find Gu Jie, the mastermind behind the terrorist attack on Ten Master Clans, Tatsuya calls Miyuki to his underground laboratory. With Miyuki having purified herself, one wonders what lies in the darkness for the siblings.

The Irregular At Magic High School has had several manga adaptions with various artists and publications. Each manga covered a different arc from the original novel series. The very first adaption was by Fumino Hayashi and Tsuna Kitaumi back in 2012. The latest manga adaption was from Yuzuki N’ and covers the President Election Arc.

Apart from the manga, the series has had spinoffs, light novel adaptions, anime series, and even video games. The original novel series by Tsutomu Satō has sold over 22 million copies. The series is set in 2090 where magic exists thanks to technological advancements. It follows the lives of siblings, Tatsuya and Miyu who enroll in First High Magic High School.

Although they hide their ties to the Yotsuba clan, they try to live a peaceful life. Tatsuya is ridiculed for his lack of magic while Miyuki is praised for her abilities. After the final episode of the third season aired, a film adaption of the Yotsuba Succession Arc was announced. With the Master Clans Conference arc also ending, it will be interesting to see when the next arc is adapted. Stay tuned for the latest updates on The Irregular At Magic High School!

