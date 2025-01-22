Momentary Lily Episode 4: Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More

The last episode of Momentary Lily saw the girls mourn Yuri’s death and give her a proper burial. Renge, curious about Yuri’s past, learned she had formed the group. Flashbacks showed Sazanka meeting Yuri while fleeing in fear, and Yuri convincing Hinageshi and Erika to join through persistence and gaming.

In the present, the group named themselves MMY (or Emyu) in Yuri’s honor. During a battle against three Wild Hunts, Yuri’s Andvari merged with Renge’s to create a powerful new weapon, suggesting deeper connections.

Momentary Lily Episode 4 will follow MMY as they continue their journey, now under Ayame’s leadership. The team is likely to travel to the dangerous city center, as they debated earlier, to pursue the trail of uploaded photos and uncover the poster’s identity.

Facing sudden cold conditions, the girls will prepare a dish to sustain themselves while adjusting to their new dynamics without Yuri. These developments will test their unity and emphasize Ayame’s role as their leader.

Momentary Lily Episode 4 is set to premiere on January 23, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST as part of the Winter 2025 anime lineup. Initially airing on Tokyo MX in Japan, it will then be broadcast on other channels like BS Asahi, Kansai TV, and AT-X.

International viewers can stream Momentary Lily Episode 4 on Crunchyroll three hours after its release in Japan. Additionally, the episode will be available on U-NEXT at 12 am JST on January 24, and on Amazon Prime the next day, January 25.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.