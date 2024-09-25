Monogatari: Off And Monster Episode 11 Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

The last episode continued Gaen and Araragi's investigation into the missing girls, and as the pair appeared to make some progress, Shinobu received significant screen time as well. Monogatari: Off And Monster Episode 11 is just around the corner with more, so don’t miss it as it releases. Keep reading to find out when it’s out, where to read, and more.

Monogatari: Off And Monster Episode 11 release date and where to stream

Monogatari: Off and Monster Episode 11 is set to drop on Saturday, September 28, 2024, at 10 pm JST. For international viewers, this means it will be available during the daytime on the same day—around 6 am PT / 9 am ET / 1 pm GMT, though exact times may vary by location.

In Japan, fans can stream Monogatari: Off and Monster Episode 11 for free on ABEMA. Meanwhile, global audiences will need a Crunchyroll subscription to tune in, which provides access not just to the latest episodes but also to the entire series catalog.

Expected plot in Monogatari: Off And Monster Episode 11

Monogatari: Off And Monster Episode 11 will be titled ‘Shinobu Mustard Part Three.’ The episode will likely focus on Koyomi’s journey to the Underworld in search of the herbs necessary to save Deathtopia.

This quest may require Koyomi to experience death, which is why Shinobu prepared to kill him at the end of the previous episode. The investigation into the death message will likely pause as Koyomi’s mission becomes central to the story.

Advertisement

Koyomi’s challenge will be navigating the Underworld and ensuring he retrieves the right herbs to revive Deathtopia. Monogatari: Off And Monster Episode 11 will likely explore the challenges of Koyomi’s trip to the Underworld and his relationship with Shinobu as he faces this life-threatening task.

Monogatari: Off And Monster Episode 10 recap

Monogatari: Off And Monster Episode 10 is titled ‘Shinobu Mustard Part Two’ and begins with Koyomi Araragi engaging in a conversation with the girls from the school basketball team, seeking to understand how the team’s atmosphere has changed.

Following this, he meets Gaen to discuss the cryptic death message left by the recent victim. They speculate that the signature might belong to the vampire responsible, but inconsistencies in handwriting and the lack of similar signatures leave the case unresolved.

Gaen instructs Koyomi to keep Shinobu occupied. Ononoki then visits Koyomi, and together with Shinobu, they head to meet a god who is preserving the body of a girl. To their shock, the girl is revealed to be Deathtopia, the vampire who originally turned Shinobu into a vampire.

Advertisement

Barely clinging to life, Deathtopia’s survival now hinges on Koyomi obtaining special herbs from the Underworld. Monogatari: Off And Monster Episode 10 ends with Shinobu drawing her sword, seemingly prepared to kill Koyomi.

For more updates on the Monogatari: Off And Monster anime, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.