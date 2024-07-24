Monogatari: Off And Monster Episode 4 Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

The previous episode of Monogatari: Off And Monster Season featured Nadeko Sengoku and Ougi Oshino on their quest to locate dispersed Shinigamis nationwide. Don’t miss the upcoming episode to find out more about the chaos the clones have caused.

Keep reading to find out Monogatari: Off And Monster Season Episode 4’s release date, expected plot, where to stream the episode, and more.

Monogatari: Off And Monster Episode 4 Release date and where to stream

Monogatari: Off and Monster Episode 4 is scheduled for release on Saturday, July 27, 2024, at 10 pm JST. Internationally, this translates to a daytime release the same day at around 6 am PT / 9 am ET / 1 pm GMT, with release times varying according to location and time zones.

Viewers in Japan can catch Monogatari: Off and Monster Episode 4 for free exclusively on ABEMA through streaming. However, global fans will need a Crunchyroll subscription to watch, granting access not only to the latest episodes but also to the entire series catalog.

Expected plot in Monogatari: Off And Monster Episode 4

Monogatari: Off And Monster Episode 4 will likely see the quest to locate Meek Nadeko’s clone continue. Fans can expect the clone to make a reappearance in a similar state of undress, while Yotsugi Ononoki attempts to capture it as well as the other clones.

Additionally, the previous episode ended with Nadeko passing by Araragi's house while it was hinted that there were unresolved issues between them. Monogatari: Off And Monster Episode 4 will likely provide some context regarding their dispute, while also revealing the reasons behind Nadeko's decision to cease attending school.

Monogatari: Off And Monster Episode 3 recap

Monogatari: Off And Monster Episode 3 is titled Nadeko Draw, Part Two. The episode opens with Nadeko Sengoku and Ougi Oshino at Nadeko's former school. Nadeko, exhibiting a flirtatious demeanor, takes the clothes of her more reserved counterpart, Meek Nadeko, and infiltrates the school.

Upon discovering her clone, Nadeko experiences an existential crisis as her fundamental beliefs are questioned. However, she manages to subdue her clone with paper, following instructions from Yotsugi Ononoki.

Her moment of relief is brief as an acquaintance informs her about multiple reports of a topless young woman wandering the city streets. As this indicates the troublesome presence of Meek Nadeko's clone, the news infuriates Nadeko in Monogatari: Off And Monster Episode 3.

During this time, she encounters Sodachi and talks to her about her current predicament. Sodachi aids Nadeko in gaining a deeper understanding of her parents' perspectives and possible reasons behind their stance on her career choices.

Monogatari: Off And Monster Episode 3 concludes with Nadeko passing by a house occupied by Araragi, the individual she had conflicts with, which ultimately led to her decision to stop attending school.

