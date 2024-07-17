Monogatari: Off And Monster Episode 3: Release Date, Where To Watch And More

This article contains spoilers from Monogatari: Off and Monster anime

The Monogatari: Off and Monster anime has exceeded all expectations with its bizarrely beautiful storytelling and outstanding animation. Fans especially liked the second episode, which provided a refreshing change of pace from the slower first episode.

The episode's storytelling improved significantly as the plot advanced, with much of the focus centered on Nadeko's character and the peculiar clones of herself. The narrative reached an intriguing climax, leaving viewers eagerly anticipating what will unfold in the next episode.

Monogatari: Off and Monster episode 3 release date, streaming details, and more

The Monogatari: Off and Monster episode 3 is coming out on July 20, 2024, Saturday at 10 p.m. JST. In Japan, the episode will be available to stream only on ABEMA. International fans, on the other hand, can watch the English-dubbed episode on Crunchyroll.

The third episode of Monogatari: Off and Monster will most likely focus on Nadeko and Ononoki trying to locate and manage Nadeko's runaway clones. Nadeko will specifically target the clone with bangs on her school grounds, while Ononoki will handle the more challenging and aggressive clones. Fans can look forward to seeing how the duo navigates these challenges and resolves the situation in their own unique ways.

Monogatari: Off and Monster episode 2 recap

In the second episode of Monogatari: Off and Monster, the story begins with Nadeko Sengoku almost crashing into Ougi Oshino, leading to a conversation between them. Following this, Yotsugi Ononoki visits Nadeko at her home, discussing their mutual love for manga and the challenges of becoming a successful artist in the industry.

Advertisement

Building upon the theory that anyone can master a craft if they practice it for 10,000 hours, Ononoki advises Nadeko to create four clones of herself, each dedicating 2000 hours to perfecting their skills. Nadeko then illustrates four versions of herself: one with bangs, another with tied-up bangs, a third dressed in a provocative manner, and a fourth divine version with snakes for hair.

Before the story delves into what the clones are up to, Oshino takes Nadeko on a bicycle ride, during which all the clones escape. The episode ends with Nadeko and Ononoki setting out to find and capture the runaway clones before they cause trouble, deciding to split up in their pursuit.

The upcoming third episode is expected to continue the narrative as Nadeko and Ononoki attempt to locate and manage the escaped clones, exploring the repercussions of their actions.

ALSO READ: Oshi No Ko Season 2 Episode 3: Aqua To Help GOA; Release Date, Where To Watch, Expected Plot And More