Monogatari: Off and Monster Episode 1: Release Date, Where to Watch, Plot & More

The Monogatari series is once again coming back to the screen once again with Monogatari: Off and Monster. This time the series will focus on Araragi’s college life and the girls he had saved from supernatural phenomena in the past. Fans will get to see what Araragi is doing now that he has graduated from high school while also getting a look into the current lives of the girls that he had previously helped.

We also got to know that the first episode of Monogatari: Off and Monster will have a longer runtime than the usual length of episodes in the Bakemonogatari anime. This spin-off has gotten people really excited.

Monogatari: Off and Monster release date, streaming details, and more

The first episode of Monogatari: Off and Monster is coming out on July 6, 2024, Saturday, at 10 p.m. JST. The first episode will be 50 minutes long. Weekly episodes will come out every Saturday at the same time. Due to time differences, the episode will be available in other countries at different times. Japanese fans will be able to stream the first episode on ABEMA for free. For international fans, the English-subbed episode will be available on Crunchyroll at the same time as its initial release. But fans might have to wait some time for the English-dubbed version of the anime to be available on the platform.

The Monogatari: Off and Monster series is based on the Off series and Monster series of novels in the Monogatari novel series by Nisio Isin. The Off series are a bunch of short stories that focus on the girls that were saved by the protagonist Koyomi Araragi, but they take place in the Monogatari timeline. On the other hand, the Monster series focuses on Araragi’s college life after he graduates high school. Fans will get a look into Araragi’s new life and adventures in this upcoming series, while also getting to see what the girls Araragi had previously saved are up to now.

Monogatari: Off and Monster cast and other details

The Monogatari: Off and Monster series which is coming out this Saturday has an impressive cast. This includes, Mayoi Hachikuji as Emiri Kato, Nadeko Sengoku as Kana Hanazawa, Yotsugi Ononoki as Saori Hayami, Tsukihi Araragi as Yuka Iguchi, Hitagi Senjougahara as Chiwa Saito, Koyomi Araragi as Hiroshi Kamiya, Ougi Oshino as Kaori Mizuhashi, Shinobu Oshino as Maaya Sakamoto, Sodachi Oikura as Marina Inoue, and Suruga Kanbaru as Miyuki Sawashiro. Hiroshi Kamiya will once again voice the protagonist Araragi.

Studio Shaft is in charge of the anime series with Akiyuki Shinbo as the chief director and Midori Yoshizawa as the director. Miku Yoshima is writing the scripts for the anime Hisaharu Iijima as the art director and Rie Matsubara as the editor. NisiOisin is the original creator with VOfan as the original character designer and Akio Watanabe as the character designer for the show. The music for the series is being handled by Kei Haneoka and Satoru Kosaki. The series looks very interesting and it has already gotten all the Monogatari novel and anime series fans excited.

