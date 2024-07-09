Suicide Squad Isekai Episode 5: Release Date, Where To Watch, And More To Know

This article contains spoilers from the Suicide Squad anime

The latest chapter of the popular Suicide Squad anime showed us how Harley Quinn and the rest of her companions earned their freedom. As they are making their way to the crash site, we can expect them to be able to reset the timer of the bombs in their necks and buy some more time.

The reimagined Suicide Squad Isekai anime shows us how Harley Quinn and co end up in a fantasy world facing a war. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming 5th episode of the popular show.

Suicide Squad Isekai episode 5 release date, streaming details, and more

The 5th episode of Suicide Squad Isekai is set to be released on July 11, 2024, Thursday in a lot of regions in the world. These regions include The United States, France, Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Southeast Asia. However, we do not know exactly at what time the episode will be released. Depending on the region, the streaming service on which the episode will be available will also differ. Fans in the US will be able to watch the episode on Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Max, while in France the episode will be available on ADN. In Korea, people will be able to stream the episode on ANIPLUS and LAFTEL, and HBO GO will be streaming the episode in Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Hong Kong.

The last episode showed us that Harly Quinn and her companions were all making their way to the place where their helicopter crashed. Since they will probably be able to reset the timer on the bombs in their necks now, it would give them some time to think and recuperate. They would also be able to decide whether to keep fighting for the Queen or side with the Empire instead. On the other hand, we would also see Princess Fione play a bigger role in the episode as it has been building up for the last few episodes of the anime. We will also probably see the true intentions of the Queen as she seemed upset at the recent victory.

Suicide Squad Isekai episode 4 recap

The 4th episode of the Suicide Squad Isekai anime began where the last one had left off. At first, we saw a flashback where Joker and Harley were talking in Gotham about what is the best way to deal with rats. But this was actually Harley’s dream and we realized this when she woke up in the cell with the others. We then saw Princess Fione approach all of them, followed by Cecil. The anime then revealed some flashbacks from Princess Fione’s childhood and how some of her friends suffered greatly from the war that her mother is still waging.

Harley and the rest of her posse then were seen complaining to the Queen for their freedom as Rick Flag also pleaded and asked her about the war. It was revealed that a lot of people like the Beastmen and the Elves had all betrayed her and joined the empire. Harley then said how she had a plan to defeat Ratcatcher and his people to reclaim the fort.

In the end, we see Rick Flag, Harley, and Cecil lead the troupes on the battlefield from which Deadshot was absent. However, we do see him on the fort’s roof, practicing his sniping. Ratcatcher and his troupes then got into the fort the same night and he was goaded into revealing himself. Deadshot was able to then break the staff he was using to control the Beastmen, leading all of them to attack him while Harley and the rest made their way towards the crashed helicopter.

