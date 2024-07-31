My Hero Academia: You're Next; Izuku Midoriya Voice Star Daiki Yamashita Unveils Real Message Behind Movie

My Hero Academia: You're Next is set to release in Japan later this summer. The anime adaptation of the manga series, which will come to an end soon, is bringing the franchise closer to its grand finale. However, the movie also offers more than just the final fights between heroes and villains, as it will also feature the original manga series. Recently in an interview, Daiki Yamashita opened up about the movie's real message.

Daiki Yamashita speaks about My Hero Academia: You're Next real message

My Hero Academia: You're Next is set to release in Japan next month and in the US later this year. ComicBook spoke with Izuku Midoriya voice star Daiki Yamashita about the film's title and story. Midoriya stated that it aims to promote unity, bonding, and the strength of togetherness.

"I really took a look at My Hero Academia: You're Next and then thought about what does it mean", Yamashita began. "What I concluded is that this is this story is about unifying, bonding, and the strength of togetherness. At the end of the 6th season, our heroes have learned about how important and powerful it is to fight together. So in this movie, it's going even further with that philosophy to show how we can trust others and also rely on them to fight together with us. I think that's the meaning of this story."

My Hero Academia: You're Next, directed by Tensai Okamura for studio Bones, will release in Japan on August 2nd and North America on October 11th. The film features Daiki Yamashita as Deku, with Kohei Horikoshi as supervisor and new character designer. Yosuke Kuroda will write the script, Yoshihiko Umakoshi will provide character designs, and Yuki Hayashi will compose the music.

New characters and cast coming to the film include Kenta Miyake as Dark Might, Meru Nukumi as Anna Scervino, Mamoru Miyano as Giulio Gandini, Ken Uo as Hugo, Yuki Ono as Kamil, Minako Kotobuki as Deborah, Yusuke Kobayashi as Paulo, Michitake Kikuchi as Simon, and Masaki Terasoma as Bruno.

Studio Bones describes You're Next as, "An all-out war between the two. Izuku confronts Shigaraki Tomura, who has acquired a terrifying power, and they clash violently. Both sides suffered heavy damage, and the battle came to an end with Shigaraki's retreat, but the time for the two sides to meet again was fast approaching. In a society devastated by the effects of this all-out war, a mysterious giant fortress suddenly appeared, swallowing up towns and people one after another. Then, a man reminiscent of a "symbol of peace" stood before Izuku and his friends..."

A brief about My Hero Academia: You're Next

My Hero Academia: You're Next is an upcoming Japanese animated superhero film based on an original story featuring the characters of My Hero Academia manga series by Kōhei Horikoshi. The movie was officially revealed in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 36-37, 2023 on August 7th, 2023. Its title was announced on January 29th, 2024, and will premiere on August 2nd, 2024 in Japan.

In August 2023, a stage event for the anime's sixth season announced that a fourth film was in production. In December 2023, the Jump Festa '24 event announced that the film was planned for a Q3 2024 release, with Kōhei Horikoshi responsible for general supervisor and original character design. In January 2024, the title and release date were revealed as well as the staff with Tensai Okamura replacing Kenji Nagasaki as director, while the returning staff includes Yōsuke Kuroda as writer, and Yoshihiko Umakoshi as character designer.

On April 6, 2024, it was announced that Kenta Miyake who voiced All Might, had been cast as Dark Might. On May 31, 2024, Mamoru Miyano and Meru Nukumi had been cast as original characters Giulio Gandini and Anna Scervino respectively. The cast of the original villain characters as the members of Gorrini Family were revealed in July 2024, including Ken Uo as Hugo, Yūki Ono as Kamil, Minako Kotobuki as Deborah, Yūsuke Kobayashi as Paulo, Michitake Kikuchi as Simon, and Masaki Terasoma as Bruno.

My Hero Academia: You're Next is scheduled to be released in Japan on August 2, 2024, and will also received 4D screenings across 136 theaters in the same day it released. The film will be screening in the United States by Toho International on October 11, 2024.

