My Hero Academia: You're Next Film Promises THIS Unexpected Role For Bakugo

The hugely popular comic My Hero Academia from Weekly Shonen Jump has sold over 100 million copies worldwide. The latest film, the fourth installment, My Hero Academia THE MOVIE: Your Next is scheduled to be released nationwide on Friday, August 2nd. In an interview the lead voice actors, Yamashita Daiki, Okamoto Nobuhiko, and Sakura Ayane gave some behind-the-scenes stories from the recording sessions, with Bakugo's voice actor is teasing his emotional role.

My Hero Academia: You're Next voice actor teases Bakugo's unexpected role

My Hero Academia is set to return to theaters in Japan next month, with season seven already completed. The fourth film, My Hero Academia: You're Next, promises to showcase a new side to the beloved anime. A new interview with Bakugo's voice actor teases his emotional role.

The confession comes from MORE Magazine in Japan as the publication spoke with Nobuhiko Okamoto. The actor was asked about the new My Hero Academia film, of course, and the topic of growth came up. It was there Okamoto broke down the three ways Bakugo has changed in My Hero Academia: You're Next, and it seems a lot of that change is internal.

"There are three changes to Bakugo. First, the Howitzer Impact has become cooler. It is so powerful. Second, there is a scene where he cares about Deku. There have never been many scenes like that to date. So I felt he really cares about Deku here. Of course, there are scenes in which the two join hands in the second movie... It feels a little different here than before. I felt [Bakugo's] growth," the voice actor explained.

Advertisement

He continued, "The third is balance overall. This time around, there are many scenes where he makes comments... so I think he has the aura of the old Kacchan. I think that those who have been watching My Hero Academia for a long time will realize Bakugo has had this [new] side to him."

Bakugo's power is crucial in the film, but his internal growth has been significant. His relationship with Deku and his 'Save to Win' outlook has improved significantly since season one. My Hero Academia: You're Next offers a new side of Dynamight, making it an exciting watch for fans of the show.

A brief about Katsuki Bakugo

Katsuki Bakugo, also known as Kacchan is a student in Class 1-A at U.A. High School, training to become a Pro Hero. He is the deuteragonist of the series. Katsuki is a crude, arrogant, short-tempered, and aggressive person, especially at the beginning of the series. Katsuki tends to come off as unheroic; this problematic behavior going all the way back to his early childhood days when he was known to bully a young, Quirkless, Izuku Midoriya. He showed to be extremely arrogant and condescending to those around him, often bragging of his Explosion Quirk's power, and even boasting that he would take on his entire middle school class.

Advertisement

He showed open hostility towards Izuku, mainly because of his former Quirkless status, and would frequently put down his dream of becoming a Hero, despite lacking a Quirk, and also gave him the insulting nickname Deku, meaning useless and unable to achieve anything. He even threatened Izuku not to apply to U.A. High School and became angry upon both of them passing the Entrance Exam, wanting to be the only person from his middle school to make it there.

Katsuki has proven to be one of the strongest students in Class 1-A, earning third place in the Quirk Apprehension Test, while placing first in both the U.A. Entrance Exam, having the most villain points, and the U.A. Sports Festival. Katsuki's fighting style is an all-out offense, using his Quirk's propulsive abilities to close the distance between him and his opponents, followed by a bombardment of close-range attacks that often start with a powerful right hook.

Advertisement

Katsuki is able to use his Explosion to propel himself through mid-air, blind opponents, and release long-range blasts, among other applications. Explosion is a versatile Quirk, especially for battle situations, as the recoil caused by the blasts can be exploited by Katsuki for mobility purposes.

Katsuki possesses a high-caliber physical strength, confirmed by his ability to use his Grenade Bracers without sustaining effects from recoil, whereas Izuku nearly dislocated his arm trying to do so. He's also strong enough to casually pick up and throw people of Izuku's size a considerable distance with one arm. His physical power is even enough to draw blood from Izuku at 5% of One For All with a kick.

Katsuki's greatest physical trait is his fantastic reflexes and reaction time. Initially, his reflexes are on human levels, but decently sharp. He's shown on several occasions overwhelming his foes with his speed or completely evading all their attacks while striking back such as in his battles with Ochaco, Cider House, and Izuku.

ALSO READ: My Hero Academia Creator Kohei Horikoshi Expresses Thrill Over Mezo Shoji's Rising Popularity