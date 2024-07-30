My Hero Academia You're Next Movie: Dark Might's Voice Actor Kenta Miyake Ready for Villain Role

Japanese voice actors Daiki Yamashita and Kenta Miyake, who voiced Izuku Midoriya and All Might in My Hero Academia, made special appearances at Toho Animation's My Hero Academia Special Event stage. He promoted the new movie, My Hero Academia: You're Next. Meru Nukumi and Mamoru Miyano voiced the new original characters Anna Scervino and Giulio Gandini. Yamashita and Miyake talked a bit about the movie and how their characters grew over the years.

Kenta Miyake on playing villain in My Hero Academia: You're Next

My Hero Academia: You're Next, the fourth feature film in the franchise, will reintroduce All Might voice actor Kenta Miyake as Dark Might, a villain who misinterpreted All Might's message to believe he's next in line to take on the world. The film will be released in Japan this summer, following the events of Season 6 and Season 7.

Speaking with ComicBook earlier this Summer at Anime Expo 2024, Kenta Miyake revealed being approached to play a villain in the upcoming film. Initially surprised, Miyake was excited to explore this role as a professional voice actor, finding it an enjoyable experience to explore the villain's perspective within the My Hero Academia world.

"The first I learned about Dark Might was kind of casually as it was confided by one of of my team and staff," Miyake stated. "They were like, 'Oh, by the way, they want you to play villain.' And then I was like, 'Villain?!' I'm a professional voice actor, so as such, I really wanted to try playing a villain. It made me very excited."

Elaborating on this new role further, Miyake explained that he had a curiosity for the idea, "I have been very curious about the perspective of villains – how they perceive the world of My Hero Academia. It has been a big interest. So, I really I truly enjoyed it."

My Hero Academia: You're Next, set to release in Japan on August 2nd and North America on October 11th, will feature Miyake as a villain, directed by Tensai Okamura for studio Bones, and featuring My Hero Academia series creator Kohei Horikoshi as supervisor and character designer.

Yosuke Kuroda will be returning from the TV anime to write the script, Yoshihiko Umakoshi returns to provide the character designs, and Yuki Hayashi returns to compose the music. New characters and cast coming to the film include Kenta Miyake as Dark Might, Meru Nukumi as Anna Scervino, Mamoru Miyano as Giulio Gandini, Ken Uo as Hugo, Yuki Ono as Kamil, Minako Kotobuki as Deborah, Yusuke Kobayashi as Paulo, Michitake Kikuchi as Simon, and Masaki Terasoma as Bruno.

A brief about Dark Might

Dark Might is the main antagonist of My Hero Academia: You're Next. Dark Might is the equivalent of All Might at his prime, which makes his abilities near or on par with All Might's powers and capabilities when he possessed One For All. Dark Might's powers and abilities were unmatched by any other hero, and is capable of easily overwhelming Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, and Shoto Todoroki, all of three whom are considered to be Class 1-A's strongest fighters of U.A. High School.

Dark Might is very similar to a younger All Might in his muscular form when he possessed One For All, bearing an equally muscular physique with blue eyes and short blond hair that is swept backward, with two distinct tufts sticking above his head, leaning slightly to each side. There are a few differences however, such as a more hooked nose and bushier eyebrows.

He also mainly wears a white tuxedo suit with black accents, white pants and dress shoes, a dark blue collar undershirt, a pale blue bow tie and handkerchief in his left pocket, and a bright red rose on his left lapel. He also wears costumes similar to All Might's Silver Age costume, as well as his Golden Age costume. In both instances, he wears eight golden rings, four on both hands, but none on his thumbs.

Dark Might's Quirk, Unnamed Glowing Booster Quirk, allows him to make his hand glow a bright yellow. It also seemingly increases his speed and strength. In addition, the Quirk enables Dark Might to utilize some of All Might's strongest Ultimate Moves, giving him a rapid speed of powerful punches that rival those of All Might in his prime.

