My Hero Academia: Ochaco's Struggles Exposed in New Epilogue Chapter

My Hero Academia is approaching its conclusion, with Ochaco Uraraka still grappling with a hidden injury from the recent war. The protagonist, Izuku Midoriya, focuses on the recovery journeys of both heroes and surviving villains, showcasing the challenging path everyone must navigate in the wake of the conflict. The epilogue arc explores the aftermath of the battle.

While Deku maintains an optimistic outlook during his recovery, he experiences ongoing unease. The latest release reveals that Ochaco is also struggling, burdened by the mental and physical weight of Toga's death. Her deep suffering is becoming increasingly apparent as she tries to conceal the extent of her pain.

My Hero Academia epilogue reveals Ochaco's hidden injury

My Hero Academia is nearing its end, with the latest chapter revealing that Ochaco Uraraka is still dealing with a hidden injury from the war. The manga concluded the fight against All For One and Tomura Shigaraki earlier this summer, leading into a special epilogue arc.

Izuku Midoriya tracks the recovery journeys of both heroes and villains, emphasizing the challenging path ahead for everyone. Despite maintaining a smile, Deku is troubled throughout these epilogue chapters. Ochaco's situation is even more dire; she is burdened by Toga's death, which affects her both mentally and physically.

Chapter 428 of My Hero Academia explores the aftermath of the war and the return of second-year students to rebuild and clean up the aftermath. However, Deku and Ochaco notice a strange presence in Ochaco, leading to her ignoring some of Tsuyu Asui's texts. The new students compliment Deku and others for their fight-related contributions, indicating a deeper connection between them.

Ochaco's levy then essentially breaks as all of the emotional turmoil from the war begins to reveal itself. Although everything seems to have settled for everyone else, Ochaco doesn't feel the same way for her battle with Toga. She doesn't want to be the one who ruins all of his happiness for everyone else, but she still feels the pain of what happened with Toga and tears begin to flow as she fails to lock it away completely. It's here we see Deku arrive, and thus Ochaco can finally start on the road to recovery from here on out if she's able.

A brief introduction to Ochaco Uraraka

Ochaco Uraraka, also known as Uravity, is a student in Class 1-A at U.A. High School, training to become a Pro Hero. She is one of the main protagonists of My Hero Academia. Ochaco is a warm, cute, and lively individual who thinks about everything positively, though she is objective enough to see flaws and virtues. She is generally empathetic and friendly to those she meets, and she will try to help or defend anyone who is kind to her or needs assistance.

Ochaco is very good at reading people, understanding the reasons for Izuku and Katsuki Bakugo's rivalry, and being the first to notice when the usually collected Tsuyu Asui was upset. Her empathy and kindness are also seen in how well she gets along with her classmates. She is on good terms with everyone and is particularly close friends with several class members, including Izuku, Tenya Ida, Tsuyu, etc.

At first glance, Ochaco doesn't seem like one of the strongest combatants, but over her time at U.A. High School, she has drastically improved her combat prowess to become a more competent combatant. Her abilities earned her 3rd place in the U.A. Entrance Exam and 10th place in the Quirk Apprehension Test. Ochaco's main battle tactic consists of getting close to her opponent and using her quirk, zero gravity, to directly affect them, causing her targets to continuously float up and lose their footing, drastically inhibiting their fighting capabilities.

Ochaco also utilizes floating rubble as projectile attacks or removes the weight of heavy structures, holding onto them to be used as improvised melee weapons. Ochaco can use Zero Gravity to remove her weight, increase her agility, and create decoys by making objects levitate above the ground. Ochaco's overall abilities make her one of the strongest female students in her class.

Ochaco's quirk, Zero Gravity, gives her the power to nullify the effects of gravity on solid targets by touching them with the pads on her fingertips, causing them to become weightless and float. She is able to cancel the effect of her quirk by touching her finger pads together. Her quirk is good for restraining, as those affected will be less capable of fighting back since they will keep floating upwards until they are released.

Ochaco takes advantage of ravaged areas to gather wreckage while also exploiting the consequences of a destructive quirk. She can easily clean up disaster zones while simultaneously figuring out the timing of her movements so as not to damage others.

