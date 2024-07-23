My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 5: Release Date, Where to Watch, What to Expect & more

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the My Wife Has No Emotion Episode Anime

This anime series about a lonely man falling in love with a robot has gained immense popularity, with fans eager for new episodes. My Wife Has No Emotion is based on the manga by Jirō Sugiura, which began serialization as a webcomic on the author’s Pixiv account in March 2019. Serialization as a manga started in Media Factory’s Monthly Comic Flapper in August 2019.

My Wife Has No Emotion is being produced by Studio Tezuka Productions and follows the life of Takuma Kosugi, who one day decides to buy a second-hand robot named Mina to do the housework. Impressed by Mina’s abilities, he starts falling in love with her, but will a robot be capable of love? Here’s everything you need to know about My Wife Has No Emotion, Episode 5.

My Wife Has No Emotion, Episode 5, Release Date and Time

My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 5 will be released on July 28, 2024, at 12:00 am JST (Japanese Standard Time), as per the official website. The release time will be different as per the viewer’s time zone. Here’s a look at some of the corresponding time zones in which My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 5 will be released.

8:00 am (PT) : July 27, 2024

11:00 am (ET): July 27, 2024

4:00 pm (CET): July 27, 2024

12:30 am (ACT): July 28, 2024

Where to Watch My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 5?

My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 5 will be broadcast on Tokyo MX, MBS, BS Asahi, CBC, and AT-X in Japan. For International viewers, the series will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll. Plus Media Networks Asia has licensed the series in Southeast Asia and will broadcast it on Aniplus Asia.

My Wife Has No Emotion, Episode 4 Recap

In Episode 4, Takuma, Mina, and Akari decide to go to the beach. As they are having fun, Takuma gets separated from the group and meets Super Mina, another robot maid who got separated from her owner, Rihito. Meanwhile, Mina and Akari met Rihito, who was looking for Super Mina. The group then had an eventful day on the beach.

The episode had a rather cute and funny moment when Mina and Takuma tried to cuddle. The robot’s tight grip hurt at first but she later adapted her grip as Takuma fell asleep, embracing Mina.

My Wife Has No Emotion, Episode 5 Plot

The Episode titled ‘A Wife’s Kiss is Powerful’ will most likely focus on the couple’s first kiss. As the series progresses, we are likely to see the duo engage in more intimate moments. The series is being directed by Fumihiro Yoshimura, with Mitsutaka Hirota responsible for the scripts. The opening theme, Okaerinasai, is being performed by VTuber Sora Tokino, while the ending theme is Wave by Miisha Shimizu. Stay tuned for more details about My Wife Has No Emotion.

