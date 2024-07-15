My Wife Has No Emotion Complete Release Schedule; Dates, Streaming Details & More to Know

Lonely main characters falling in love with virtual women is a popular theme in anime, and Jirō Sugiura’s series is no different. The anime was originally published as a webcomic on the author’s Pixiv account in March 2019.

The Manga adaptation of My Wife Has No Emotion began in August 2019 in Media Factory’s Monthly Comic Flapper. As of October 2023, 7 volumes of the manga have been published. The anime series is being produced by Studio Tezuka Productions, with Episode 1 being released on July 2, 2024.

Here’s a look at the complete release schedule for My Wife Has No Emotion, including streaming details, plot, and more.

My Wife Has No Emotion Release Date and Episode Count

As per the anime’s official website, My Wife Has No Emotion will have 12 episodes. The release schedule for the anime is slightly different, with the episodes being available for streaming, 3 days before being locally broadcast.

As a result, the episodes will be available for streaming on Saturdays, and be broadcast on local networks in Japan on Tuesdays. Here’s a look at the complete streaming schedule for My Wife Has No Emotion.

Episode 1

June 29, 2024 (Streaming)

July 2, 2024 (Tv Broadcast)

June 29, 2024 (Streaming) July 2, 2024 (Tv Broadcast) Episode 2

July 6, 2024 (Streaming)

July 9, 2024 (Tv Broadcast)

July 6, 2024 (Streaming) July 9, 2024 (Tv Broadcast) Episode 3

July 13, 2024 (Streaming)

July 16, 2024 (Tv Broadcast)

July 13, 2024 (Streaming) July 16, 2024 (Tv Broadcast) Episode 4

July 20, 2024 (Streaming)

July 23, 2024 (Tv Broadcast)

July 20, 2024 (Streaming) July 23, 2024 (Tv Broadcast) Episode 5

July 27, 2024 (Streaming)

July 30, 2024 (Tv Broadcast)

July 27, 2024 (Streaming) July 30, 2024 (Tv Broadcast) Episode 6

August 3, 2024 (Streaming)

August 6, 2024 (Tv Broadcast)

August 3, 2024 (Streaming) August 6, 2024 (Tv Broadcast) Episode 7

August 10, 2024 (Streaming)

August 13, 2024 (Tv Broadcast)

August 10, 2024 (Streaming) August 13, 2024 (Tv Broadcast) Episode 8

August 17, 2024 (Streaming)

August 20, 2024 (Tv Broadcast)

August 17, 2024 (Streaming) August 20, 2024 (Tv Broadcast) Episode 9

August 24, 2024 (Streaming)

August 27, 2024 (Tv Broadcast)

August 24, 2024 (Streaming) August 27, 2024 (Tv Broadcast) Episode 10

August 31, 2024 (Streaming)

September 3, 2024 (Tv Broadcast)

August 31, 2024 (Streaming) September 3, 2024 (Tv Broadcast) Episode 11

September 7, 2024 (Streaming)

September 14, 2024 (Tv Broadcast)

September 7, 2024 (Streaming) September 14, 2024 (Tv Broadcast) Episode 12

September 14, 2024 (Streaming)

September 17, 2024 (Tv Broadcast)

Advertisement

Where to Watch My Wife Has No Emotion?

My Wife Has No Emotion will be broadcast on Tokyo MX, MBS, BS Asahi, CBC, and AT-X in Japan. The anime will also be available for streaming on Crunchyroll.

Plus Media Networks Asia has licensed the series in Southeast Asia and will broadcast it on Aniplus Asia.

My Wife Has No Emotion Plot

The romance anime follows the life of Takuma Kosugi, who leads a rather ordinary life. His fixed routine includes going to the office and doing the chores at home. One day, he decides to buy a second-hand robot named ‘Mina’ to do the housework.

Impressed by her abilities, Takuma jokingly asks Mina to be his wife, which the robot accepts. As they go about their daily life, Takuma starts falling for Mina, but can a Robot be capable of loving him back?

My Wife Has No Emotion Characters and Cast

Advertisement

The anime is being directed by Fumihiro Yoshimura, with Mitsutaka Hirota responsible for the scripts. Zenjirou Ukulele is designing the characters, while Kanade Sakuma, Hanae Nakamura, Natsumi Tabuchi, and Miki Sakurai are composing the music.

The opening theme Okaerinasai is being performed by VTuber Sora Tokino, while the ending theme is Wave by Miisha Shimizu. Here’s a look at the characters and their respective voice actors.

Takuma Kosugi (Toshiyuki Toyonaga)

Mina (Konomi Inagaki)

Akari Kosugi (Yoshino Aoyama)

Super Mina (Yū Serizawa)

Licht Nishionji (Risae Matsuda)

Mamoru (Yūki Wakai)

Yoshino Aoyama is also working on Once Upon A Witch’s Death and Yatagarasu. Stay tuned for more details on My Wife Has No Emotion.

ALSO READ: Top 6 Anime To Watch In July 2024: From Mayonka Punch To Shoshimin