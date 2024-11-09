Natsume’s Book Of Friends Season 7 Episode 6: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

The last episode of Natsume’s Book Of Friends Season 7 saw Natsume and his Yokai companions working together to support Chobi, who appeared to be feeling down. In an effort to cheer him up, they decided to surprise him with a comb crafted from colorful shells, which Chobi held dear.

Don't miss Natsume's Book Of Friends Season 7 Episode 6 for more wholesome moments

Natsume’s Book Of Friends Season 7 Episode 6: Release date and where to stream

Natsume’s Book of Friends Season 7 Episode 6 is scheduled to premiere on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, at 12:00 am JST. Due to time zone differences, viewers in other regions may catch it a day earlier, on Monday, November 11, 2024.

In Japan, Natsume’s Book of Friends Season 7 Episode 6 will air on Osaka TV and Tokyo TV, with additional broadcasts on Setouchi TV, Aichi TV, TV Kyushu Broadcasting, and Hokkaido TV at the same time. AT-X will air the episode at a later date. International viewers can stream it on Crunchyroll, while it will also be available on U-NEXT and Netflix in certain regions.

Expected plot in Natsume’s Book Of Friends Season 7 Episode 6

As per the anime’s official website, Natsume’s Book of Friends Season 7 Episode 6 will be titled ‘The Abandoned Station: Two Circles.’ The episode will see Natsume and Nyanko-Sensei visiting the Hakozaki estate after receiving a request from Hakozaki’s granddaughter, Beniko.

She has been noticing unusual presence and mysterious figures around the property while cleaning it. In their investigation, Natsume will encounter Matoba in Natsume’s Book of Friends Season 7 Episode 6, who will be standing in the garden with a familiar umbrella.

Although initially skeptical, Natsume and Nyanko-Sensei will be persuaded to collaborate with Matoba’s clan to uncover the source of these disturbances. As the investigation progresses, another Yokai will appear, aiming to harm Matoba by targeting his right eye.

Natsume’s Book Of Friends Season 7 Episode 5 recap

Titled ‘Chobi’s Treasure,’ Natsume’s Book of Friends Season 7 Episode 5 begins as Natsume is captivated by the sight of a wingless white dragon (Japanese Ryu) Yokai gliding through the sky as it sheds brilliant scales over the town’s countryside.

The mood shifts when Chobihigue, a familiar Yokai, appears disheartened due to his beloved shell comb breaking. Determined to uplift Chobihigue’s spirits, Natsume decides to find one of the dragon’s scales to craft a new comb.

The Dog Circle offers their support in the quest, but the dragon remains elusive in Natsume’s Book of Friends Season 7 Episode 5. After several days of searching, Natsume, with the help of Nyanko-Sensei, discovers a single dragon scale lodged in a pine tree.

He retrieves it and presents it to Chobihigue, who accepts it with gratitude. In a surprising twist, Chobihigue reveals his true form as the white dragon, expressing deep appreciation for Natsume’s gesture.

He promises to cherish the newly crafted comb in Natsume’s Book of Friends Season 7 Episode 5, which now holds even greater significance as it is made from his own scale.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.