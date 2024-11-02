Natsume’s Book Of Friends Season 7 Episode 5: Release Date, Where To Watch, Expected Plot And More

The latest episode of Natsume’s Book Of Friends Season 7 saw Natsume try to assist a library guardian Yokai. A strong curse lurked in the shadows, though thankfully he was able to tackle the danger, with the support of Madara and the Yokai.

Natsume’s Book Of Friends Season 7 Episode 5 is set to follow Natsume as he helps a new Yokai, so here’s all the info you need before the episode drops, including the release date and what to expect.

Natsume’s Book of Friends Season 7 Episode 5: Release date and where to watch

Natsume’s Book of Friends Season 7 Episode 5 is set to debut on November 5, 2024, at 12 am JST. Because of time zone differences, many viewers can catch it on November 4, 2024. In Japan, fans can watch it on channels such as Osaka TV and Tokyo TV.

There will also be additional airings on Setouchi TV, Aichi TV, TV Kyushu Broadcasting, and Hokkaido TV at the same time. AT-X will air the episode at a later date. For international fans, Natsume’s Book of Friends Season 7 Episode 5 will stream on Crunchyroll, while others can find it on U-NEXT and Netflix.

Expected plot in Natsume’s Book of Friends Season 7 Episode 5

Natsume’s Book Of Friends Season 7 Episode 5 will be titled ‘Chobi's Treasure,’ as per the anime’s official website. The episode will see Natsume spot a white dragon emitting light over a distant mountain, an occurrence he observes more frequently.

Nyanko-sensei, intrigued by the dragon as a symbol of good fortune, will encourage them to search for it, though it proves elusive. Soon after, Natsume will encounters Chobi, who appears upset after breaking a cherished, beautiful comb.

Empathizing with Chobi’s attachment to the item, Natsume will be inspired to find a replacement. He will enlist Nyanko-sensei’s help and gather other yokai who form The Dog's Circle to assist in Natsume’s Book Of Friends Season 7 Episode 5.

Natsume’s Book of Friends Season 7 Episode 4 recap

Natsume’s Book Of Friends Season 7 Episode 4, titled ‘Depths of the Page,’ begins as Natsume and his friend Kitamoto visit an old bookstore Kitamoto recalls from childhood. Kitamoto wishes to surprise his father with a book from the store.

However, Natsume senses a yokai presence and suggests they leave. Later, he and Nyanko-sensei follow Kitamoto, who is turned away by Kaeda, a yokai inhabiting the shop and guarding it for the sleeping elderly owner.

Kaeda reveals that a dangerous yokai named Dei has escaped its seal, leaving cursed spells hidden within books. Natsume himself suffers a mild tongue curse in Natsume’s Book Of Friends Season 7 Episode 4, while Kitamoto’s wrist and shoulder are affected, sapping his energy.

With Kaeda’s guidance, Natsume ultimately captures Dei, allowing Kaeda to seal him back, though the power surge exhausts Natsume. The next day, Kaeda shares her plan to return to her book to recover, and Natsume subtly bids farewell as she departs, appreciating her quiet kindness.

