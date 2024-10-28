Natsume’s Book Of Friends Season 7 Episode 4: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

Natori made a heartfelt return last episode, and fans enjoyed the interactions among Natsume, Natori, and Yorishima. Although Natsume and Yorishima didn’t see eye to eye, they clearly held mutual respect.

However, with both characters harboring some suspicion toward each other, Natsume’s Book of Friends Season 7 Episode 4 should see the matter further explored. Don’t miss it as it releases, and find out when it’s out, where to watch it and more details here.

Natsume’s Book Of Friends Season 7 Episode 4: Release date and where to stream

Natsume’s Book Of Friends Season 7 Episode 4 is set to premiere on October 29, 2024, at 12 a.m. JST. Due to time zone variations, viewers in many regions will be able to watch it on October 28, 2024. In Japan, fans can catch the episode on channels such as Osaka TV and Tokyo TV.

There will be additional broadcasts on Setouchi TV, Aichi TV, TV Kyushu Broadcasting, and Hokkaido TV at the same time. AT-X will air it on October 30, 2024, at 11:30 p.m. JST. Internationally, Natsume’s Book Of Friends Season 7 Episode 4 will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll, while others will be able to stream on U-NEXT and Netflix.

Expected plot in Natsume’s Book Of Friends Season 7 Episode 4

Natsume’s Book Of Friends Season 7 Episode 4 is expected to explore a new Yokai-related issue, consistent with the series’ episodic nature. Reiko’s Book of Friends might receive further attention, as its mysteries remain pivotal.

Advertisement

Additionally, a curious occurrence involving a lizard-like shadow that appeared on Natori’s hand might attract Natsume’s attention in Natsume’s Book Of Friends Season 7 Episode 4. Natsume’s curiosity will likely lead him to investigate this unusual phenomenon, potentially uncovering new insights or challenges related to the world of Yokai.

Natsume’s Book Of Friends Season 7 Episode 3 recap

Natsume’s Book Of Friends Season 7 Episode 3, titled Tookanya, sees Natsume and Madara encounter medium-grade Yokai during a casual walk, seeking their assistance. They notice a group of scarecrows leaving a large house, where they meet Natori, who has been summoned by the owner for an exorcism.

They soon arrive at Yorishima’s residence, where he expresses clear hostility and reluctance to let them enter his property. Madara’s direct approach helps them gain entry. During their conversation, they learn of a game initiated within the client’s house: if humans remain despite the Yokai’s presence without showing fear, the Yokai must leave.

Advertisement

Natori, Natsume, and Madara assist in driving away the Yokai, securing Yorishima’s victory in the game. As a result, the Yokai do not return to disturb him. Yorishima believes that winning the game will bring great fortune and promises to reward Natori with this fortune for his role in driving away the Yokai in Natsume’s Book of Friends Season 7 Episode 3.

Keep up with Pinkvilla for more updates from the Natsume’s Book of Friends anime.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.