No Longer Allowed In Another World Episode 4: Release Date, Where To Watch, Expected Plot And More

In the last episode, Sensei (Osamu Dazai), Annette, and Tama were attacked by Waldelia, who introduced herself as the Dark Lord and stabbed Sensei upon learning he was an adventurer from another world. With the chaos in Veil City and Suzuki's declaration of a new “age of heroes,” tensions are high in the other world.

Fans are now excitedly awaiting No Longer Allowed In Another World Episode 4 to find out how Sensai will handle all these developments, so don’t miss the upcoming episode as it hits screens. Keep reading to get the release date, expected plot and more.

ALSO READ: Top 10 Most Emo Anime Characters From Ciel Phantomhive to Zuko

No Longer Allowed In Another World Episode 4: Release date and where to watch

No Longer Allowed in Another World Episode 4 will air on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST. Due to time zone differences, international fans will see it at varying times. In Japan, the episode will air on AT-X, Tokyo MX, BS11 and MBS networks.

Japanese viewers can also stream the episode on platforms such as ABEMA, Lemino and d Anime Store. Following its broadcast, it will be available the USA, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and the Indian subcontinent on Crunchyroll, with English subtitles.

ALSO READ: Top 10 Best Monster Anime Characters Like Meruem And Ryuk

Expected plot in No Longer Allowed In Another World Episode 4

Advertisement

As per the official website, No Longer Allowed In Another World Episode 4 will be titled ‘Suicide Is Wrong’ or ‘Suicide Is Not Allowed,’ depending on the translation (自殺は、いけない). Fans can expect a battle to take place between Osamu Dazai and the “otherworlder,” Suzuki.

Additionally, No Longer Allowed In Another World Episode 4 will likely reveal the “masterpiece” that Sensei plans to write about. The chaos in Veil City, caused by Suzuki and his follower Kotaro using monsters, will also be a focal point of the episode as it affects Annette and Tama.

ALSO READ: Top 10 Bearded Savage Characters In Anime: From Van Hohenheim To Monkey D. Garp

No Longer Allowed In Another World Episode 3 recap

Titled I'm Ready to Die Anytime, No Longer Allowed In Another World Episode 3 continues with Annette and Tama discussing a visit to Zweiten Cathedral to seek information about Sensei's ‘Sacchan.’ The Zauberberg region is revealed to have four cathedrals where adventurers from other worlds are summoned.

Meanwhile, Sensei and his party encounter a dragon that is tamed by a mysterious girl named Waldelia, who quickly identifies Sensei as an “otherworlder” and declares him her enemy. She casts a powerful spell to overwhelm the party, eventually stabbing Sensei and leaving him wounded.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Virtuosos Of Anime: Top 10 ISTP Characters

Annette's familiar transports the injured group to Zweiten Cathedral, where the elven priest's friend, Ysha, saves their lives. Ysha informs them that an adventurer has already defeated the Wrath Lord and implies that Waldelia is the daughter of the late Demon Lord. This news raises questions about Sensei's summoning in No Longer Allowed In Another World Episode 3.

Ysha also reveals that adventurers from other worlds have misused their powers for personal gain. An adventurer named Suzuki declares that since the Demon Lord has been defeated, he and other “heroes” will rule the land and usher in the “age of heroes.”

ALSO READ: From Fiery Hinata Shoyo To Comical Kagura, Here Are Top 10 Anime Characters With Orange Hair

Annette and others oppose Suzuki's claim. No Longer Allowed In Another World Episode 3 concludes as Suzuki confronts the elven priest, while the post-credits scene depicts Osamu Dazai observing the town in flames.

To stay up-to-date on the No Longer Allowed In Another World anime, keep an eye out for Pinkvilla.

Advertisement

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

ALSO READ: To The Heads That Shine, Here Are Top 10 Bald Anime Characters