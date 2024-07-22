Loner Life in Another World Anime Announces New Cast and Key Visual

The Loner Life in Another World anime has released its first trailer, key visuals, theme songs, and voice cast. The series, produced by Studios Passione and Hayabusa Film, is set to premiere in October 2024. The opening theme, "ODD NUMBER," is performed by Yoshino, with music composed by Takahashi Iwami and Nanahoshi Orchestra.

Loner Life in Another World is a Japanese light novel series written by Shoji Goji. It first appeared on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in October 2016, and was later published in print with illustrations by Booota and Saku Enokimaru by Overlap starting in January 2018. A manga adaptation, illustrated by Bibi, began serialization on the Comic Gardo website in January 2019.

Loner Life in Another World's new cast

The staff of Shoji Goji's Loner Life in Another World television anime have unveiled its first promotional video, key visual, cast, and theme songs. The opening theme song, Odd Number, is previewed in the video, while the ending theme song, Hello to Goodbye, is performed by Kujiragi.

The newly announced cast members are:

Rika Abe as Vice Rep A

Kanon Takao as Vice Rep B

Mari Takahashi as Vice Rep C

Mai Kanno as Gal A

Yuki Nakashima as Gal D

Yuka Iwahashi as Volleyball Girl A

Haruna Mikawa as Volleyball Girl B

Reo Kurachi as Gymnastics Girl

Maria Sashide as Nudist Girl

Asuka Shioiri as Fish Girl

Advertisement

The previously announced main cast consists of:

Shuichiro Umeda as Haruka

Haruka Shiraishi as Class Rep

Hina Suguta as Gal Leader

Kyohei Natsume as Nerd A

Hiromu Mineta as Jock A

Tomohiro Yamaguchi as Delinquent A

The full announced anime staff for Loner Life in Another World are:

Director: Akio Kazumi

Series Composition: Kenta Ihara

Character Design: Keiya Nakano

Sub-Character and Monster Design: Toshiya Washida, Hanako Kikuchi

Art Director: Takeshi Sekino

Color Design: Michino Fujiwara, Sakie Suzuki

Director of Photography: Kouji Hayashi

Editing: Ayako Tan

Sound Director: Hisayoshi Hirasawa

Animation Production: Hayabusa Film, Passione

Animation Production Cooperation: FRONTIER ENGINE

HIDIVE will be streaming the Loner Life in Another World anime, and they describe the story as:

After getting isekai’d into another world with his entire high school class, “God” offers Haruka and his peers their choice of special powers so they can become fantasy heroes. But Haruka accidentally missed the power selection period, and now he’s stuck with the leftover abilities his classmates refused to take!

Advertisement

Seemingly underpowered, he makes use of his unwanted skills to live a (surprisingly comfortable) life as a lone wolf. However, his classmates soon learn their “superior” abilities aren’t as great as they’re cracked up to be, and Haruka may have to come to their rescue using ingenuity, creativity, and the leftover powers his classmates once snubbed.

The Loner Life in Another World is a web novel by Shoji Goji, published on Shosetsuka ni Naro in 2016. Overlap published it in print in 2018, with illustrations by Boota. Saku Enokimaru drew illustrations after the first two volumes. A manga adaptation by Bibi is licensed by Kaiten Books in English.

The anime television series adaptation was announced during the second livestream for the 10th Anniversary Memorial Overlap Bunko All-Star Assemble Special event on January 21, 2024. It will be produced by Hayabusa Film and Passione, in cooperation with Frontier Engine.

The plot of Loner Life in Another World

Advertisement

The story of Loner Life in Another World follows an entire classroom being summoned to another world by its God, who selects them to become heroes. God allowed each of the students to pick a special skill of their choice, but one of the students, Haruka, a lonely student, missed the selection ritual, and God allowed him to keep all the remaining skills the other students didn't pick.

Despite not having a single powerful skill, Haruka makes use of his multiple abilities to live a lonely and comfortable life in the other world, until his classmates start having trouble trying to deal with their new environment and conflicts between them, forcing him to take action and help them.

ALSO READ: The Rising Of The Shield Hero Season 4 Unveils New Poster; Everything We Know So Far