One Piece Chapter 1113: Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

Amidst the escalating chaos of the Egghead Incident, the Gorosei seem set to deliver decisive blows against the Straw Hats and their allies, potentially tipping the scales in their favor. As anticipation mounts for the release of One Piece Chapter 1113, fans eagerly await the unfolding of this critical moment in the ongoing saga.

One Piece Chapter 1113: Release date and where to read

According to MANGAPlus, One Piece Chapter 1113 is set to release on Monday, April 29, at 12 am JST. Remember that the exact release time can vary due to individual time zone differences. Readers can access the latest chapter of One Piece through official platforms such as Viz Media's website, Shueisha's MANGAPlus website, and Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ app. While the former two options are free, the latter requires a paid subscription for full access to the action-packed fantasy manga series.

Expected plot of One Piece Chapter 1113

In One Piece chapter 1113, fans can anticipate Nami's group to face off against Saint Jaygarcia Saturn, while Bonney's group contends with Nusjuro. Saturn's overwhelming powers will likely pose a significant challenge for Nami and her companions, and Nusjuro's dominance may lead to a dire situation for Bonney, so fans should brace for a potentially lethal encounter.

Meanwhile, Luffy, Dorry, and Brogy will likely regroup and strategize, with Luffy utilizing his Observation Haki to assess the situation and determine the best course of action. Expect a dynamic shift as Luffy joins forces with Sanji's group, leaving Zoro and Jinbe to confront Nusjuro. Additionally, Mars's interaction with the other Gorosei, particularly his conversation with Nusjuro, will likely lead to significant revelations in One Piece chapter 1113.

One Piece Chapter 1112 recap

One Piece Chapter 1112 is titled Hard Aspect and began as the Marines receive a report confirming the neutralization of all remaining Pacifistas on Egghead Island, intensifying their pursuit of Luffy and Bonney. Nusjuro expresses outrage at Dr. Vegapunk's decision to entrust a mere 12-year-old with a weapon capable of devastating nations, condemning it as foolish defiance.

Oimo and Kashii suggest retreating to their ship now that the Five Elders have arrived, but the Marines opt to sink the giants' vessel to prevent their escape, redirecting their focus to the northeast shore. In Bonney's group, Franky comes out victorious against Vice Admiral Red King, while Bonney employs her powers to turn Vice Admiral Pomsky into a child before delivering a forceful kick, much to Guillotine's dismay.

Meanwhile, Mars frees York and proceeds to destroy the broadcast room on Labophase, but the transmission persists in One Piece Chapter 1112. York hints at the presence of a newly developed Transmission Den Den Mushi hidden within Punk Records, cautioning against destroying the lab due to its catastrophic consequences.

Mars demands a solution from York, who reluctantly assists to avoid further discord with the Elders. Mars senses a faint voice within Punk Records, pinpointing the Den Den Mushi's location. Meanwhile, Stussy and Kaku discuss their situation, with Stussy opting to stay behind to complete her mission, while Edison devises a plan to breach the Frontier Dome and allow the Straw Hats to escape.

As Ju Peter impedes their progress with a massive suction force, Luffy ingeniously uses a building to halt him, though he reverts to an old man after exhausting his energy in One Piece Chapter 1112. Brogy offers Luffy hákarl, reviving him to full strength. However, Luffy's attempt to attack Warcury proves futile, and Saturn confronts Nami's group at the Labophase's back entrance.

Nusjuro confronts Bonney's group after felling one of the giants, setting the stage for a showdown. Meanwhile, Mars discovers the Den Den Mushi inside Punk Records, but as the countdown to Vegapunk's announcement nears its end, he senses an ominous presence nearby.

*The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators.

