One Piece Remake Cites Attack on Titan Director For New Project

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for One Piece Manga and Anime

While the One Piece anime may be entering its final stages, the franchise is far from calling it a day. Wit Studio and Netflix are working on the anime remake of One Piece, and as it turns out, they have a ton of Attack on Titan talent on the series. On One Piece Day, 2024, the new staff for the remake, along with the first concept art was revealed.

In the YouTube video titled ‘Production Notes Vol.1’ on Netflix’s Anime Channel, it was revealed that Masahi Koizuka is directing the series. Koizuka-san is renowned for his work on Attack on Titan (2nd and 3rd Season). Along with Koizuka, Kyoji Asano will be joining the series. Kyoji-san also worked on Attack on Titan and Spy x Family.

In addition to the additional staff, concept art for the series was also revealed. They were detailed quality images which has gotten a lot of One Piece fans excited. In the interview, the staff also revealed how young some of the members of the production were. Here’s a look at the full list of the staff members of The One Piece remake.

Director: Masashi Koizuka (Attack on Titan)

Assistant Director: Hideaki Abe (Jujutsu Kaisen)

Character Design / Chief Animation Director: Kyoji Asano (Attack on Titan, Spy x Family)

Character Design / Chief Animation Director: Takatoshi Honda (The First Slam Dunk)

Series Composition: Taku Kishimoto (Haikyuu!!)

Prop Design: Eri Taguchi

Action Animator: Ken Imaizumi (Boruto: Naruto Next Generations)

Action Animator: Shuhei Fukuda (My Hero Academia S4 & S6, My Hero Academia; You're Next)

Art Director: Tomonori Kuroda (A Certain Magical Index)

Creature Design / Concept Art: Yasuhiro Kajino

Animation Producer: Ryoma Kawamura

Advertisement

When announced back in December 2023, fans were skeptical about how well the anime would do, considering it was to start adaptation from the East Blue Arc. After seeing this star-studded lineup, fans did have a change of heart, even though Toei Animation has improved greatly on the original anime adaption.

No details regarding the release date for The One Piece remake have been revealed as of writing. The latest concept art revealed character designs for Luffy and the Straw Hats, which had similarities to the mangaka, Eiichiro Oda’s style. The art included sneak peeks from a lot of memorable moments in the East Blue Arc. Stay tuned for the latest updates on The One Piece Remake!

ALSO READ: One Piece Reboot Reveals Key Staff and Concept Art at One Piece Day 2024