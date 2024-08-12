One Piece Reboot Reveals Key Staff and Concept Art at One Piece Day 2024

Netflix and Wit Studio have unveiled the first concept art for the highly anticipated One Piece remake, titled The One Piece, in a new staff interview on day 2 of One Piece Day '24, which is reportedly looking promising. A staff interview titled Production Notes Vol. 1 has revealed that Wit Studio's One Piece remake will be directed by Masashi Koizuka, the director of Attack on Titan, assisted by Hideaki Abe, best known for directing of Jujutsu Kaisen.

The series composition will be handled by Taku Kishimoto with Kyoji Asano, who has also worked on Attack on Titan and Spy x Family serving as the character designer and one of the chief animation directors. The interview has also revealed plenty of concept art for Luffy, Nami, Usopp, Zoro, and Sanji, and various other characters, along with the image boards for many crucial scenes throughout the East Blue Saga, and various memorable settings.

First announced in December 2023, fans of the One Piece franchise were initially skeptical about the new remake, expecting to adapt the East Blue Saga. Despite Toei's animation improvements, many feared the charm of the original story arcs and pre-time skip character designs would be lost in the remake.

However, the new concept art reveals the new character designs for the remake are surprisingly coherent with Oda's initial art style, with a charming, soft color palette that was recently popularized by the Egghead Arc. Besides the character designs for Luffy and the Straw Hats, the new concept art includes sneak peeks of many memorable scenes from the East Blue Saga, such as Zoro's promise to Kuina, Sanji feeding Gin, Sanji fighting Fullbody, Usopp confronting Kuro, and even a young Shanks and Buggy fighting with each other.

The One Piece remake is set to be a thrilling project, with renowned individuals who have worked on popular anime like Attack on Titan and Jujujtsu Kaisen bringing their expertise to the project. The detailed and high-quality images, along with the impressive staff, have sparked excitement among fans, ensuring the project's safety.

The full list of staff members for the One Piece remake is as follows:

Director: Masashi Koizuka

Assistant Director: Hideaki Abe

Character Design / Chief Animation Director: Kyoji Asano

Character Design / Chief Animation Director: Takatoshi Honda

Series Composition: Taku Kishimoto

Prop Design: Eri Taguchi

Action Animator: Ken Imaizumi

Action Animator: Shuhei Fukuda

Art Director: Tomonori Kuroda

Creature Design / Concept Art: Yasuhiro Kajino

Animation Producer: Ryoma Kawamura

The interview highlights the experienced staff and the younger members, such as animation producer Ryoma Kawamura and prop designer Eri Taguchi, who bring passion to the project. The director, Koizuka, explains that these younger staff members, who grew up with One Piece as the series' target demographic, want to do the series justice.

The One Piece will be streaming worldwide with Netflix when it finally premieres, but has yet to announce a release date or window as of the time of this publication. Netflix teases their new take on the classic franchise as such, "Produced by the renowned WIT Studio, in collaboration with Shueisha, Fuji Television Network, and Toei Animation Co., THE ONE PIECE hopes to provide viewers with a fresh yet familiar experience, utilizing cutting-edge visual technology to reimagine Luffy's adventures through the beloved East Blue Saga."

Wit Studio's One Piece remake is expected to be a promising release, with new concept art proving its ability to maintain the franchise's popularity. Although the release may be delayed, it's expected to feature more sneak peeks, indicating a promising future for the franchise.

