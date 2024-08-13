One Piece Remake Director Aims to Work on the Series 'Forever'

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the One Piece manga and anime.

Wit Studio and Netflix are together working on the anime remake of the original One Piece. Recently, a YouTube video titled ‘Production Notes Vol. 1’ on Netflix’s Anime Channel revealed details about the staff, with Masashi Koizuka as the series director. Masashi Koizuka is best known for directing the second and third seasons of Attack on Titan.

Speaking more about the series, Koizuka-san reveals that he came to know about the remake after having a chat with the mangaka, Eiichiro Oda. He said that he wanted to keep the remake as close to the manga as possible. The One Piece remake is part of the 25th anniversary celebration of the original anime series.

During One Piece Day 2024, Masashi Koizuka and other staff members talked about the pre-production process of the series. “I think the most important aspect is to include the impression of when you read the manga in the video. The process itself is done very seriously; it’s up to how we ‘break the wall’ of being serious,” said Koizuka-san.

Masashi Koizuka also mentions that if the series were to do well, he would love to work on the anime for the long haul. “I'm facing this as a long series. If people like what we've created, we know we will be creating this in the long run, and if it does, it means this work is loved by many. I want to continue for a long period and create this forever."

Koizuka-san also revealed that working with the younger staff helps him give a new look to the remake. “Kawamura being the producer is a great example. They grew up watching One Piece at a young age and grew up now working on this project, still having the joy and excitement of being a reader,” said the director, believing the strength of the project lies in the young staff who are hyped.

Hideaki Abe (Assistant Director), Ken Imaizumi (Action Animator), Eri Taguchi (Prop Design), and Yashurio Kaijino (Image Board and Creature Design) are some of the younger staff working on the One Piece remake. The series has yet to reveal a release date. In the latest concept art for the series, we see impressions of Eiichiro Oda’s original style. Stay tuned for the latest update on the One Piece remake!

