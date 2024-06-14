One Punch Man Chapter 201 On Break; Hiatus Details & More to Know

Fans are aware that a few recent chapters of ONE’s One Punch Man manga are being redrawn by the mangaka Yusuke Murata to add some important details. These redrawn chapters have been coming out on a fortnightly basis.

However, it was recently announced by Yusuke Murata that the manga will go on a short break. The hiatus was announced on the manga creator’s official X (formerly Twitter) account.

What did Yusuke Murata’s announcement say?

On June 12th, Wednesday the mangaka announced on his official X (formerly Twitter) account that the next chapter of the redrawn One Punch Man manga will be delayed by one week. This means that chapter 201 of One Punch Man will come out on June 20th, Thursday, at 12 a.m. JST.

Since new chapters of the redrawn One Punch Man come out once every two weeks, chapter 201 should have been released on June 13th, Thursday as per schedule. However, due to some problems, the chapter was delayed a week. Murata also asked for forgiveness from the fans who had been waiting for the release in his post for this sudden delay.

Expected plot of One Punch Man chapter 201

The new redrawn version of One Punch Man chapter 201 will likely show us whether the creature known as God was able to turn Flashy Flash into a monster. In the previous version, Speed-o’-Sound Sonic was able to break out of the illusion of God and helped Flashy Flash do the same. If the same events happen in the redrawn version, then the readers can expect both Flashy Flash and Sonic to battle against Empty Void. However, since Empty Void is a lot stronger in the redrawn version than the previous one, it would be a tough battle to win for the two ninjas.

Unfortunately, the redrawn version of the manga is only available in Japanese right now and can be read on Shueisha’s Tonari no Young Jump website. Hopefully, we will get to see an official translation of the redrawn chapters soon.

