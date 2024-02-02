Oshi No Ko Chapter 139: Release Date, What to Expect, Where to Read And More

Oshi no Ko fans can't wait for Oshi no Ko Chapter 139 to come out! The story has gotten really interesting with Mem-Cho finding out about Aqua and Himekawa's relationship, and the surprise revelation that Hikaru Kamiki is the movie's new sponsor.

Here’s everything we have on the release date and where to read the chapter, as well as possible spoilers for Oshi no Ko Chapter 139 and key events from Chapter 138.

Release date and where to read

Oshi no Ko Chapter 139 is set to release on Thursday, February 8, 2024, at 12 AM JST. The chapter will be available for most fans worldwide on Wednesday, February 7. However, it's worth noting that the series will be on a brief hiatus and the subsequent chapter will hit the shelves a week later.

Readers can access the latest developments through Shueisha's MANGA Plus service, as well as on Viz Media’s website and the Shonen Jump app.

What to expect next? SPOILERS

As we eagerly anticipate the upcoming chapter, the spoilers from various sources shed light on potential developments. Oshi no Ko Chapter 139 might explore Hikaru Kamiki's perspective further, providing insights into his surprising decision to sponsor the film, 15-Year Lie, which exposes his crimes. The dynamics may shift as Kamiki's sponsorship could lead to a change in the film's portrayal of him, transitioning from Boy A to his actual name.

Additionally, Aqua Hoshino's portrayal of his biological father, Hikaru Kamiki, during the film's shooting may take center stage. We will likely see Aqua face emotional challenges as he has never met his father before. Director Kaburagi Masaya may play a crucial role in guiding Aqua through this intricate portrayal.

Director Taishi Gotanda's decision to reshape the film's script based on Ruby Hoshino's adlib scene could also take place in Oshi no Ko Chapter 139. The chapter might witness the director handing over the revamped scripts, potentially leading to reshoots and a deeper exploration of the film's thematic elements.

Oshi no Ko Chapter 138 recap

In Chapter 138, titled Amends, Taiki Himekawa's attempt to mend mistakes leads to a car ride with Aqua, Frill and Mem-Cho, though he promptly ends up in a small car accident. Mem-Cho finally had the revelation that Aqua and Himekawa were half-brothers, leading her to realize who Himekawa’s mother was and what she did. The boys claim that they wish to right their parents’ wrongs through this movie and reminisce on the beach about the past (and Himekawa’s now crashed car).

Meanwhile, Hikaru Kamiki discusses sponsorship for the '15-Year Lie' movie with Kaburagi Masaya. The chapter ends with Kamiki claiming he knew exactly what being portrayed as ‘Boy A’ meant.

As fans eagerly await the release of Chapter 139, the intricate web of relationships and the upcoming film shoot promise to keep readers engaged. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more revelations in the dynamic world of Oshi no Ko.