Oshi No Ko Season 2 Episode 1 Recap With Spoilers: Everything You Missed

This article contains spoilers from Oshi no Ko season 2 episode 1

One of the biggest returning anime series of the Summer 2024 season is surely Oshi no Ko season 2, whose first episode premiered on July 3, Wednesday. Fans were excited to see the new Tokyo Blade story arc in play in the anime as it is the stage adaptation of the in-universe manga Tokyo Blade that all the main characters are acting in is truly entertaining.

And the first episode of Oshi no Ko season 2 delivered on all the expectations. Even though most of the other plotlines were put on hold to focus on Tokyo Blade and how the rehearsals are taking center stage at the moment, the tensions were still running high. Especially between Kana and Akane, who are both vying for Aqua’s attention.

Oshi no Ko season 2 episode 1 rundown

The first season of Oshi no Ko showed us how popstar Ai Hoshino’s twin children Aqua and Ruby were trying to achieve similar things with two different approaches. Since he was Dr. Gorou in his last life and was a fan of Ai Hoshino, Aqua spent the majority of his time planning the perfect revenge, and in the second season, he joined forces with Taishi Gotanda to find his mother’s killer. On the other hand, his twin sister Ruby, who was Sarina Tendouji in her past and also a fan of Ai Hoshino, wants to be ingrained into the popstar life much like her mother to find out more about her life.

However, the premiere episode of the second season of the show sidelined the personal goals of the siblings a little bit and focused more on the weird love triangle that Aqua is in the center of while also putting emphasis on the Tokyo Blade rehearsals. We saw Kana and Akane, who are both trying to win the attention of Aqua engage in a cold and calculated battle of wits which was mostly carried out by their characters in the stage adaptation of Tokyo Blade. Aqua, on the other hand, became a part of this production to use it as a tool for revenge as Ai Hoshino was also a part of the Lala Lai theater group led by Mr. Toshiro Kendaichi, who is also directing the Tokyo Blade drama.

To not confuse the audience with too many simultaneous plot points, the second season started out with its focus entirely on Tokyo Blade. We saw that even though Akane is Aqua's current girlfriend on paper, he is not much interested in any kind of romance, and Kana is all set to take advantage of that. Their rivalry over Aqua’s affection seeps into their work as in the Tokyo Blade play, Akane plays Princess Sayahime, who is the love interest of Aqua’s character Touki. However, Touki later switches his affections towards the captivating Tsusrugi, played by Kana. This might also become the case in real life with Akane and Kana, which is why the former is trying her level best to beat the latter in acting and also becoming a more interesting character herself.

The ending of Oshi no Ko season 2 episode 1 was also interesting

It is understandable that Akane Kurokawa relates so much to her character in the play as she also feels that Aqua is slipping away from her. However, the feud between her and Kana feels inane as we see that Aqua does not really have a romantic interest in anybody. Nonetheless, the love triangle gets pretty interesting by the end of episode 1 of Oshi no Ko season 2 as the original mangaka of Tokyo Blade comes into play.

Just as we see Akane struggling with her character as she cannot make any changes to it, a timid woman called Akibo Samejima enters the show along with Yoriko Kichijouji, who is her fellow author. While watching the stage production which she is very interested in, Akibo makes a request to rewrite the entire screenplay of the play.

Even though Akibo is interested in the stage adaptation of her manga, she is not very happy with how the script writer GOA adapted her original material. Just as Akane feels helpless about her own and Sayahime’s place, she might be saved by the author of the manga who might change her character’s fate in the play and make her more important. However, what changes are made to the script by the author still remains to be seen.

