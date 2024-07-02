Oshi No Ko Season 2 Episode Count Revealed; Plot, What To Expect & More

July seems to be the month for anime releases, with a new season of the Oshi no Ko all to premiere. Oshi no Ko Season 2 is based on Akasaka and Mengo Yokoyari’s manga series of the same name. Season 2 was announced at the end of Episode 11 of Season 1, with the official X (formerly Twitter) account and website confirming the same.

Oshi no Ko Season 2 is being directed by Daisuke Hiramaki, while Kanna Hirayama is behind the character design. The series follows the life of twins Aqua and Ruby who try to find their father, who supposedly killed their mother. As of November 2023, more than 15 million copies of Oshi no Ko are in circulation, so the anime sequel was much awaited by fans.

Here’s everything you need to know about Oshi no Ko Season 2.

Oshi no Ko Season 2 release date & episode count

Oshi no Ko Season 2 is all set to release on July 3, 2024. The series will be available on HIDIVE internationally. Studio Doga Koba will be producing the show. The official Blu-ray and DVD listing for Oshi no Ko Season 2 has confirmed a total of 13 episodes.

2 additional episodes have been added, compared to the 11 in Season 1. The previous season saw Ruby form the B-Komachi Idol group, while Aqua plans to infiltrate a theatre group that has some connection with his father.

Along with the series, a live-action TV and movie for Oshi no Ko are also in the works.

Oshi no Ko Season 2 plot

Oshi no Ko Season 2 will be based on the 2.5D Stage Play arc. The finale of Season 1 saw B-Komachi perform for the first time. In Episode 1, titled ‘Tokyo Blade’, we are likely to see a lot of characters meet each other for the rehearsals.

Further plot for the anime remains unknown, but as per the teaser, Kana will have to watch out for Akane Kurokawa. Meanwhile, Ruby follows in the footsteps of her mother to become an idol while Aqua is busy trying to find out the truth behind Ai’s death.

