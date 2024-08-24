Plus-Sized Elf Live-Action Trailer Drops; Everything to Know

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Plus-Sized Elf manga and anime.

Plus-Sized Elf is based on the Japanese manga series, Erufu-san wa Yaserarenai, which is written and illustrated by Synecdoche. Recently, the series released a live-action commercial, but there have been no confirmations on whether there will be a live-action series or film. In the commercial, we can see an actress playing the role of Elfuda, and running on a treadmill.

The series revolves around Tomoatsu Naoe, an osteopathic masseuse, who meets a new client, Efluda. She is an elf who cannot go back to her universe, as she has gained too much weight in the human world, and cannot fit through the portal. Her love for french fries and other fast food is the main culprit and she seeks Naoe’s help to lose weight.

The video, which is circulating on X (formerly Twitter), seems to be from a TV commercial for the song, Fried Pride on King Records. Details regarding the origins of the commercial are unknown as of now. As mentioned earlier, there has been no confirmation on whether there will be a live-action project.

The manga began digitally publishing on the Comic Gum website, courtesy of Wani Books, in 2016. Eight volumes of the original manga were published from June 26, 2017, to November 18, 2021, with Wani Books publishing volumes 1–7 and Akita Shoten publishing the eighth. Seven Sea Entertainment publishes the series in English.

The anime television series is being produced by Studio Elias, with Toshikatsu Tokoro directing it. Yuki Takabayashi is responsible for the scripts, while Katsuyuki Sato is designing the characters. In the latest episode, we see Elfuda treating herself to fries, to celebrate her weight loss, only to find out she has won a year’s supply of french fries, becoming the restaurant’s 10,000th customer.

During a time when romance and war-related animes are being released left and right, Synecdoche’s Plus-Sized Elf offers a breath of fresh air. While there is no confirmation on newer projects, considering the series’ popularity, it’s only a matter of time before we see Elfuda in a new avatar. Stay tuned for the latest updates on Plus-Sized Elf!

