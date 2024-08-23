Attack On Titan Return, One Piece Reboot, And MHA Farewell; All Biggest Updates From The Week

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for several Anime shows and Manga

Three of the most popular anime/manga series have made headlines in the past week with significant updates. Attack on Titan is back with a new film, One Piece gets a new remake, and My Hero Academia Manga comes to an end after nearly a decade. With so much happening, it could be difficult to keep track of what’s happening.

But worry not, for we have got you covered. Each of these series has played a pivotal role in shaping the modern anime/manga landscape, with many serving as inspirations for newer projects. Whether you’re awaiting new Titans or curious about what happened to Deku, here are all the updates on the biggest anime news of the week.

Attack on Titan: The Last Attack

Attack on Titan: The Last Attack is an upcoming anime film that is being released in celebration of the 1st anniversary of the series’ end. The trailer for the upcoming film includes scenes from the Attack on Titan Final Season: THE FINAL CHAPTERS. The film is set for a theatrical release in Japan on November 8, 2024.

Fans expecting new content will be disappointed as the film is a compilation of the final episodes from the series finale. Attack on Titan: The Last Attack is the third compilation film from the franchise. The audio has been upgraded to a 5.1 surround sound experience for theatrical release, so we do expect improved visuals.

Attack on Titan: The Last Attack will be directed by Yuichiro Hayashi. Hayashi-san was also responsible for the storyboards of THE FINAL CHAPTERS. The film will have a runtime of around 145 minutes. No information about a global release has been announced as of writing but given the series’ popularity, we expect it soon.

The One Piece

Wit Studio and Netflix recently revealed the staff for the One Piece remake and provided insights into the series' development. In the YouTube video titled, ‘Production Notes Vol.1’ on Netflix’s Anime Channel, we got to see details on the staff, as well as concept art for the series. Attack on Titan Director, Masashi Koizuka (2nd & 3rd season) will be working on the series.

Along with Masahi Koizuka, Hideaki Abe (Jujutsu Kaisen), Kyoji Asano (Spy x Family), Takatoshi Honda (The First Slam Dunk), and Taku Kishimoto (Haikyuu), among others will be joining the series. The series will adapt from the East Blue Arc from Eiichiro Oda’s manga. The remake was announced back in December 2023.

Details regarding the series’ release date have not been announced as of writing. The latest concept art revealed character designs for characters like Luffy and the Straw Hats, which were quite similar to the mangaka’s original style. Also, the staff consists of relatively young creators, many of which grew up watching the original One Piece.

My Hero Academia Ending

#Chapter 430 marked the end of Kōhei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia. After nearly a decade, we finally see a bittersweet ending to Izuku Midoriya’s hero days. The finale brings things to a full circle as once again All Might plays an important role in Deku’s life. There is still speculation on whether we will see Deku return as a hero.

In Chapter 430, we see an 8-year time jump in which Deku quits his hero life to become a teacher at U.A. High School. The series was almost heading towards a fake ending, with many believing that Deku is opting for a peaceful life until All Might shows up with a brand new hero armor.

Considering the series' popularity, it wouldn't be surprising if we get to see a sequel or a spinoff manga. This week has indeed been a rollercoaster of emotions for anime and manga fans, with their favorite series returning, evolving, and even ending. Stay tuned for the latest updates on some of your favorite shows!

