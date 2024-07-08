Plus-Sized Elf Episode 2: Release Date, How To Watch, Expected Plot And More

Plus-Sized Elf is based on the Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Synecdoche. The series was originally serialized in Wan Book’s Comic Gum Website before being self-published by Synecdoche.

As of October 2021, 3 volumes of the manga have been released. The anime adaption of the series produced by Studio Elias premiered in July 2024. The first episode of the series introduced us to Tomoatsu Naoe, Akiho Ino, and the main character, Elfuda.

Here’s everything you need to know about Plus-Sized Elf Episode 2.

Plus-Sized Elf Episode 2 Release Date and Time

Plus-Sized Elf Episode 2 is set to release at 1:30 am JST (Japanese Standard Time) on July 14, 2024. The time of release will vary as per the viewer and their respective time zones. Here’s a look at some of the time zones in which Plus-Sized Elf Episode 2 will be released.

9:30 AM (PT) - July 14, 2024

12:30 PM (ET) - July 14, 2024

6:30 PM (CET) - July 14, 2024

Where to watch Plus-Sized Elf Episode 2?

Plus-Sized Elf Episode 2 will premiere at 1:30 am JST and will broadcast on Tokyo MX, BS11, and AT-X in Japan. International viewers can stream the series on HDIVE. The series will also be available on platforms like d-anime Store, DMM TV, U-Next, and Anime Festa.

Plus-Sized Elf Episode 2 will also be streaming on ABEMA, HULU, and Amazon Prime Video.

Plus-Sized Elf Episode 2 Plot

Plot details for the series are not out as of now. We do expect to see more of Elfuda’s weight loss journey in Plus-Sized Elf Episode 2. Toward the end of Episode 1, we saw Naoe visit a fast-food restaurant to see Elfuda enjoying fries. Perhaps the fairy is confident that she can lose weight whenever she wants to.

Plus-Sized Elf is being directed by Toshikatsu Tokoro, while Yuki Takabayashi is responsible for the scripts. Cher Watanabe is composing music for the series which is licensed by Sentai Filmworks.

Plus-Sized Elf Episode 2 is all set to premiere on July 14, 2024. Stay tuned for more details regarding Plus-Sized Elf!

