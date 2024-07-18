Pseudo Harem: Full Release Schedule, Episode Guide, Streaming Details & More to Know

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Pseudo Harem anime

Pseudo Harem (Giji Hāremu) is based on the Japanese manga byYū Saitō. The series originally started as a webtoon on the mangaka’s X (formerly known as Twitter) account before being serialized in 2019.

The anime adaptation was announced in 2023. Episode 1 of Pseudo Harem premiered on July 5, 2024. Studio Nomad is producing the anime with Toshihiro Kikuchi directing the same. Yūko Kakihara is writing the script.

The series follows the lives of high school students Eiji Kitahama and Rin Nanakura, with the latter having feelings for Eiji. Here’s a detailed look at everything you need to know about Pseudo Harem.

Pseudo Harem Episode Count and Release Date

Pseudo Harem is slated to have 12 episodes. With only 2 episodes released so far, here’s the complete release schedule for the anime.

Episode 1 - July 5, 2024 (released)

Episode 2 - July 12, 2024 (released)

Episode 3 - July 19, 2024

Episode 4 - July 26, 2024

Episode 5 - August 2, 2024

Episode 6 - August 9, 2024

Episode 7 - August 16, 2024

Episode 8 - August 23, 2024

Episode 9 - August 30, 2024

Episode 10 - September 6, 2024

Episode 11 - September 12, 2024

Episode 12 - September 20, 2024

Where to Watch Pseudo Harem?

Pseudo Harem will be broadcast on Tokyo MX, BS Fuji, AT-X, and other affiliated channels in Japan. For International fans, the series will be available on Crunchyroll.

Medialink has licensed the series in East and Southeast Asia for streaming on Ani-One Asia’s YouTube channel.

Pseudo Harem Plot

As mentioned earlier, Eiji Kitahama and Rin Nanakura are the main characters in the series. Eiji is a second-year student who yearns for popularity. Things change drastically when his junior, Rin creates a harem of loving girls for him.

Eiji enjoys the attention of the various girls, unaware that Rin herself is playing the diverse characters. Rin actually like Eiji but he is completely oblivious of her feelings. As the series progresses, Eiji may find out about the secret behind the harem. Will he reciprocate her feelings as well? Only time will tell. Stay tuned for more details about Pseudo Harem!

