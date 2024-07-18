Oshi no Ko Season 2 Complete Release Schedule: Dates, Streaming Details & More to Know

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Oshi No Ko Season 2

Episode 1 of Oshi No Ko Season 2 premiered in July 2024 and was well-received by fans, many of whom were eager for the sequel. The anime is based on the Japanese manga series written by Aka Akasaka and illustrated by Mengo Yokoyari. Dogo Koba is producing the second season.

As of November 2023, over 15 million copies of the manga have been sold. Season 2 of the anime is being directed by Daisuke Hiramaki, with Kanna Hirayama designing the characters. The series revolves around the lives of two twins, Aqua and Ruby, who are trying to find their father, who supposedly killed their mother.

The anime's first season, consisting of 11 episodes, aired from April to June 2023. Here’s a detailed look at everything you need to know about Oshi No Ko Season 2.

Oshi No Ko Season 2 Episode Count and Release Date

Unlike the first season, Oshi No Ko Season 2 will have 13 episodes, according to the anime’s official website. The first episode of Oshi No Ko Season 2 premiered on July 3, 2024. Here’s a look at the release schedule for the upcoming episodes.

Episode 1: July 3, 2024

Episode 2: July 10, 2024

Episode 3: July 17, 2024

Episode 4: July 24, 2024

Episode 5: July 31, 2024

Episode 6: August 7, 2024

Episode 7: August 14, 2024

Episode 8: August 21, 2024

Episode 9: August 28, 2024

Episode 10: September 4, 2024

Episode 11: September 11, 2024

Episode 12: September 18, 2024

Episode 13: September 25, 2024

Where to Watch Oshi No Ko Season 2?

The anime premieres on TOKYO MX before airing on other channels like TC Hokkaido, KBS Kyoto, and TV Aichi. The anime is also available on streaming platforms like Anime Times, Disney Plus, Netflix, and Hulu in Japan.

For international viewers, the anime's second season is available on HIDIVE. Medialink has licensed the series in the Asia-Pacific region, and it is available on the Ani-One Asia YouTube Channel in select regions.

Oshi No Ko Season 2 Plot

Oshi No Ko Season 2 is based on the 2.5D Stage Play arc from the manga. In Episode 1 of Season 2, we see the characters meet for rehearsals. Ruby has decided to follow in her mother's footsteps and become an idol, while Aqua joins a theatre group, which is linked to his father.

