Blue Exorcist: Beyond The Snow Saga Unveils New Rin Okumura Character Trailer; Deets HERE

In the latest trailer for Blue Exorcist: Beyond the Snow Saga, Aniplex unveiled a PV about the journey of Rin Okumura in the series so far. The trailer was a recollection of everything major that happened so far in the anime and followed his early days till the Shimane Illuminati Saga.

The season is divided into two courses, Beyond the Snow Saga and the Blue Night Saga. Beyond the Snow Saga will air in October 2024, and the Blue Night Saga will premiere sometime in January 2025.

Blue Exorcist is based on the Japanese dark fantasy manga by Kazuke Kato. The first season of the anime premiered back in April 2011. The upcoming season, which is the 4th in the franchise is being produced by Studio VOLN.

With Season 3 also being released this year, fans are excited for the sequel. Here’s a quick look at what to expect in Blue Exorcist Season 4.

Who is Rin Okumura?

Rin Okumura is the main protagonist of the Blue Exorcist series. He is the son of Satan, and elder brother to twin, Yuki Okumuira. Rin aims to become a Knight Mesiter and exorcise his father.

Rin and Yukio were born to Yuri, who was impregnated by Satan. The mother dies during childbirth, and Shiro, a priest and exorcist, decides to look after the twins as his children. He seals Rin’s demonic powers within the demon-slaying blade Kurikara.

The latest trailer included all the major events from the anime so far. From Shiro’s death to the twins fighting Lucifer’s Illuminati, it served as a refreshment, in preparation for the upcoming season.

Beyond the Snow Saga Arc

In the eighth arc of the manga, the twins are sent on a mission to find Shura Kirigakure. We will see the twins battle Hachiro, who has a contract with Shura’s ancestor, Tatsuko Kirigakure. As per the contract, Tatsuko’s descendants get Hachiro’s powers, but they all die by the age of thirty.

It will be exciting to see how the twins manage to exorcise the Hydra. Daisuke Yoshida is directing the series, with Toshiya Ona writing the scripts. Yurie Ohigashi is designing the characters, while Kohta Yamamoto and Hiroyuki Sawano are composing music for the anime.

Stay tuned for more details about Blue Exorcist Season 4!

