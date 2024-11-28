Ranma 1/2 Episode 9: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

The last episode of Ranma 1/2 introduced ‘The Golden Pair of Kolhotz High School,’ Azusa Shiratori and Mikado Sanzenin, who each incurred Akane and Ranma’s ire. With Ranma’s growing romantic feelings for Akane clearly visible, fans cannot wait to see what the next episode holds for the two.

Don’t miss Ranma 1/2 Episode 9 to witness the budding couple’s showdown against Azusa and Mikado, and keep reading to find out the release date, expected plot, and more details.

Ranma 1/2 Episode 9: Release date and where to stream

Ranma 1/2 Episode 9 is scheduled to air in Japan on Sunday, December 1, 2024, at 12:55 am JST. International viewers can watch it a day earlier, around 3:55 pm GMT / 8:55 am PT / 11:55 am ET, though exact release times may vary by location and time zone.

In Japan, Ranma 1/2 Episode 9 will be broadcast on NNS (Nippon TV), while international fans can stream the English-subtitled version on Netflix. Viewers are advised to check local streaming services for specific availability in their region to ensure they don’t miss the release.

Expected plot in Ranma 1/2 Episode 9

Ranma 1/2 Episode 9 will be titled ‘I Won't Let Go Of Your Hand,’ as per the anime’s official website. The episode will see Ranma and Akane participate in a martial arts pair-skating competition, with P-Chan and Akane’s honor at stake.

In Ranma 1/2 Episode 9, Azusa and Mikado will be seen employing their signature technique, ‘Breakup Merry-Go-Round,’ which is used to separate their opponents. Fans can expect to see Ranma refuse to let go of Akane's hand and protect her even at personal cost when attacked with this move, potentially sustaining injuries in the process.

Ranma 1/2 Episode 8 recap

Ranma 1/2 Episode 8, titled ‘Darling Charlotte,’ sees Akane's friends invite her to join their ice-skating team. While searching for P-Chan, Akane learns that he has been taken by Azusa Shiratori, a skilled but eccentric ice skater who renames him ‘Charlotte.’

Akane enlists Ranma's help, leading to a confrontation with Azusa and her skating partner, Mikado Sanzenin. Mikado attempts to flirt with Akane, prompting Ranma to challenge him. The match is set as an ice-skating battle, with the winner reclaiming P-Chan.

Since Ranma lacks skating skills, he trains with Akane in his female form out of embarrassment. During practice, Mikado flirts with female Ranma and kisses her, angering Ranma. He switches back to male form in Ranma 1/2 Episode 8 and retaliates, fighting Mikado on the ice.

The battle ends in what seems to be a draw as both combatants collapse, though Akane declares Ranma the winner. Back home, the two almost kiss after Akane challenges him to kiss her, though they hesitate. Ranma 1/2 Episode 8 ends with their family interrupting them.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.