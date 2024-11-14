Ranma 1/2 Episode 7: Ranma To Participate In Gymnastics Match; Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

The last episode of Ranma 1/2 introduced Kodachi Kuno, Tatewaki Kuno’s younger sister, and Ranma’s new suitor. With the Martial Arts Rhythmic Gymnastics match coming up, Akane volunteered to go up against the newly introduced character, though she ended up with a sprain and had to bow out.

Now, it is up to Ranma in his female form to compete against Kodachi, so don’t miss Ranma 1/2 Episode 7 to find out who wins. Keep reading to discover the release date, where to watch it, the expected plot, and more.

Ranma 1/2 Episode 7: Release date and where to stream

Ranma 1/2 Episode 7 is scheduled for release in Japan on Sunday, November 17, 2024, at 12:55 am JST. International viewers can expect the episode to be available the day before, around 3:55 pm GMT / 8:55 am PT / 11:55 am ET. However, release times may vary depending on your location and time zone.

In Japan, Ranma 1/2 Episode 7 will be broadcast on NNS (Nippon TV), while international audiences can watch the English-subtitled version via Netflix. Fans should check local streaming platforms for precise availability in their region.

Expected plot of Ranma 1/2 Episode 7

Ranma 1/2 Episode 7 will be titled ‘Heated Rhythmic Gymnastics Battle’ or ‘Fierce Rhythmic Gymnastics,’ depending on the translation (熱闘新体操). The episode will see Ranma compete in the Martial Arts Rhythmic Gymnastics match against Kodachi Kuno.

To prepare, the boy will have trained extensively with Ryoga overnight, aiming to master the techniques required for the competition. The battle itself is a no-holds-barred event in which contestants must use gymnastics equipment as their weapons. The fight will continue until one participant is completely knocked out or thrown out of the ring.

The match is set to become a high-stakes contest as Kodachi is determined to win Ranma’s affection, turning the competition into a clash of skill and romantic interests. Ranma 1/2 Episode 7 will see Ranma show off his surprising grace and skill in the match.

Ranma 1/2 Episode 6 recap

Ranma 1/2 Episode 6, titled ‘Kodachi, The Black Rose,’ begins as the female version of Ranma encounters Kodachi Kuno fighting a group of students. Intervening to help, Ranma later learns from the students that Kodachi is their opponent in the upcoming Martial Arts Rhythmic Gymnastics segment of an inter-high competition.

They plead with Akane to take their place in the match due to her combat skills. Akane agrees and starts training using gymnastics equipment with Ryoga, who temporarily returns to his human form in order to assist her.

Later, Kodachi learns about Akane being her new challenger and sneaks into the Tendo dojo to ambush her. During the fight in Akane’s room in Ranma 1/2 Episode 6, Kodachi states her belief that a battle begins long before the official start.

After Kodachi retreats, Ranma has an accidental encounter with her on the roof, where she becomes infatuated with him. At school, Kodachi attacks once again while also proclaiming her love for Ranma. It is then revealed that she is Tatewaki Kuno’s younger sister.

At home, Akane continues her training but ends up spraining her ankle. She then turns to Ranma to take her place in the gymnastics competition, using his female form. Ranma 1/2 Episode 6 ends as Ryoga takes him away to train.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.