Rascal Does Not Dream's University Arc Gets 2025 Release Window; DEETS

The anime adaptation of Rascal Does Not Dream University Arc was announced at the Aniplex x Kadokawa Anime Festival in Japan. The anime series titled Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus is set to release in 2025. It is named after the 13th volume in the original light novel series by Hajime Kamoshida and illustrated by Kēji Mizoguchi.

The manga adaptation with art from Tsugumi Nanamiya began serialization in ASCII Media Works’ seinen manga magazine in 2015. The first television series that adapted the first five volumes, titled Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai, was released in 2018. Since then, 3 movies titled Rascal Does Not Dream of a Dreaming Girl, Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out, and Rascal Does Not Dream of a Knapsack Kid have also been released.

Apart from the 2025 premiere, there has been no confirmation of an official release date. A new visual for the Rascal Does Not Dream of a Colorful Album event, which is scheduled for November 2024, was also released. The series will be the fifth overall project in the franchise's history and the first since the two films, which were released in 2023.

Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus will be a direct sequel to Rascal Does Not Dream of a Knapsack Kid. The series will be based on the University Arc from the light novel. The light novel series is also celebrating its 10th anniversary, with over 3 million copies in circulation. The Pet Girl of Sakurasou is another light novel series by the same creators.

The series follows the life of high school student Sakuta Azusagawa, whose life changes drastically when he meets Mai Sakurajima. He catches Mai wandering around the library dressed as a bunny girl. Mai is surprised that Sakuta is the only one who can see her. Calling this adolescent/puberty syndrome, Sakuta decides to solve the mystery.

Now that Sakuta is joining a university, it will be interesting to see how many other girls he comes across. Will his blunt and straightforward nature land him in trouble once again? Stay tuned for new updates on Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus!

