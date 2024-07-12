Rent-A-Girlfriend Season 4 Gets Green Light For Production; Deets

Rent a Girlfriend Season 4 TV anime is set to premiere in 2025, starting with the Hawaii Trip arc. The series announced that a fourth TV anime is currently in production. A special announcement video was released teasing the Hawaiians' trip for Kazuya, Chizuru, and the rest of the group as well as a celebratory visual drawn by Miyajima featuring the two leads with Chizuru holding up four fingers.

Rent-A-Girlfriend is a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Reiji Miyajima. It has been serialized in Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine since July 2017, and has been compiled into thirty-six volumes as of April 2024. The series is licensed in North America by Kodansha USA, which released the first volume in English in June 2020.

Rent-a-Girlfriend, a controversial romance comedy anime, has been confirmed for season four, despite mixed opinions. The series has been adapted into three seasons, with season 3 airing in September last year, indicating a return for fans. It is expected to be released in 2025.

The announcement was accompanied by a new teaser visual illustrated by Reiji Miyajima featuring Kazuya and Chizuru dressed in tropical printed clothing, as well as a trailer posted to DMM Pictures' official YouTube channel.

The upcoming season will most likely be adopting the series' most controversial one yet, the Vacation Trip Arc, as per the trailer and teaser visual. It will be produced by TMS Entertainment and DMM Pictures, as seen in previous seasons.

Rent-a-Girlfriend has a negative reputation with Western audiences due to fan-divided opinions on its protagonist and the series. Despite this, the anime has been renewed annually since its July 2020 premiere, largely due to its popularity in Japan.

The manga is quite successful, and according to a tweet by the author Reiji Miyajima back in March 2024, Rent-a-Girlfriend has printed over 13 million copies. As such, it only makes sense that Rent-a-Girlfriend's anime is returning despite its mixed reception.

The main staff included,

Series Composition: Mitsutaka Hirota

Character Design: Kanna Hirayama

Music: Hyadain (Kenichi Maeyamada)

Sound Director: Hajime Takakuwa

Art Director: Minoru Akiba

Photography Director: Shintaro Sakai

The main voice cast for Rent-a-Girlfriend included,

Shun Horie as Kazuya Kinoshita

Sora Amamiya as Chizuru

Aoi Yuki as Mami

Nao Toyama as Ruka

Rie Takahashi as Sumi

A brief about Rent-a-Girlfriend

The story of Rent-a-Girlfriend follows Kazuya Kinoshita, who is dumped by his girlfriend Mami Nanami after dating for a month. He decides to try compensated dating and pays to rent a girlfriend named Chizuru Mizuhara, a beautiful girl. However, because he thinks she is inauthentic, he gives her a low rating.

When Chizuru berates him for that during their next outing, he realizes she is meaner than he expected. Just then, Kazuya learns that his grandmother has been hospitalized following a collapse. Chizuru comes along and his grandmother is smitten by how great she is. Kazuya continues renting Chizuru to keep up appearances with his family and friends, but things get complicated when they discover they are next-door apartment neighbors and attend the same college.

Later, other girls from the rental girlfriend business also join in, along with Kazuya's ex-girlfriend, who seems intent on ending this fake relationship. However, as Kazuya falls in love with Chizuru, he becomes determined to do whatever he can to make their rental relationship into a real one.

