The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 Unviels Final Release Window; More to Know

The Apothecary Diaries anime, which premiered in late October 2023, is set to return for a second season in 2025. A teaser trailer and visuals have been released, and the anime adapts the Shufunotomo-published light novel series written by Natsu Hyuuga and illustrated by Touko Shino.

It has been adapted into two manga series in 2017, with one published by Square Enix in Monthly Big Gangan, and another one published by Shogakukan in Monthly Sunday Gene-X. The light novel is licensed digitally in North America by J-Novel Club and in print by Square Enix, and the manga illustrated by Nekokurage is also licensed by Square Enix.

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 release window

The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 will be officially streamed on Crunchyroll upon its return in 2025, following the previously released teaser. The trailer, just under a minute long, promises more intrigue, deception, and sleuthing for the truth as Season 2 follows Maomao and Jinshi's adventures. The trailer culminates in a motion visual featuring the duo.

The update comes straight from the streaming service as Crunchyroll took the stage at Anime Expo. The convention took The Apothecary Diaries to new heights this year as the Square Enix manga has exploded in popularity. In the aftermath of season one, The Apothecary Diaries confirmed a season two was in the works, and it seems OLM is working hard with Toho Animation Studio to bring the project to life.

The first season was a TOHO animation STUDIO and OLM co-production with Norihiro Naganuma (The Ancient Magus’ Bride Season 1) as director and series composer, Akinori Fudesaka (Summer Time Rendering and Komi Can’t Communicate storyboarder) as assistant director, and Yukiko Nakatani (Tropical-Rouge! Pretty Cure) as character designer.

Other staff include:

Color designer: Misato Aida

Art director: Katsumi Takao

Compositing director: Rumi Ishiguro

Music composer: Satoru Kousaki

Music composer: Kevin Penkin

Music composer: Alisa Okehazama

The lead voice actors are Aoi Yuuki as Maomao and Takeo Ootsuka as Jinshi.

A brief about The Apothecary Diaries

Set in a fictional country based on Imperial China during the Tang dynasty, The Apothecary Diaries follows Maomao, a young girl working as an apothecary in the red-light district, who was kidnapped and sold to the Imperial Palace as a servant. However, she still retains her curious and eccentric personality and plans to work there until her years of servitude are over, without drawing the attention of anyone.

One day, after hearing rumors that the emperor's children and concubines are critically ill, she begins to investigate the cause, using her experience as an apothecary, and successfully solves the mystery of their illness. Even though she intends to remain anonymous, her actions eventually catch the attention of an influential eunuch, and soon finds herself solving various mysteries for the royal court.

The Apothecary Diaries was the sixth best-selling light novel series in 2019, with 461,024 copies sold, the fifth best-selling light novel series in 2020, with 527,950 copies sold, and the third best-selling light novel series in 2021, with 496,626 copies sold. By November 2023, the franchise, including the light novel and its two manga adaptations has 27 million copies in circulation. By January 2024, the franchise had over 31 million copies in circulation.

