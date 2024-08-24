Rick and Morty: The Anime Episode 2 Recap With Spoilers: Everything You Missed

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Rick and Morty: The Anime Episode 2!

Rick and Morty: The Anime is the third series from the franchise, premiering on August 16, 2024. Episode 2 was released recently and the show, based on the original series created by Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon, has been well-received by fans and critics alike for its fresh perspective on the popular show.

Set between the fifth and sixth seasons of the main series, Rick and Morty: The Anime is overseen by showrunner Takashi Sano and produced by Studio Deen, Sola Entertainment, and Telecom Animation Film for Adult Swim. Episode 2 introduces a new facet of the multiverse.

In the pilot, dummy Rick is kidnapped by the Galactic Federation for his new weapon, which can reduce time entropy and reverse time flow. Summer also terminates Morty’s VR simulation, while the original Rick returns to his universe to retrieve Morty—only to discover he’s stuck in an entirely different universe.

Rick and Morty: The Anime Episode 2, titled Fighting Mother, begins with Rick getting caught in a temporal paradox on his return trip, ending up in a universe where Morty is still a baby. While exploring this universe, Rick encounters a long-haired Rick, who recognizes the original Rick as Rick C-137, the one who stole the device from the Smith family.

Rick confronts the other Rick, accusing him of creating the space entropy device that led to Beth’s unhappy life and her marriage to Jerry. Meanwhile, Space Beth infiltrates the Galactic Federation fleet's capital ship but is captured by Tammy, who has been resurrected with cyborg parts similar to Phoenixperson.

The two Ricks face off in a battle for the portal gun. Simultaneously, Space Beth and Tammy engage in a fierce fight, with Beth emerging victorious. Despite her victory, Beth decides to spare Tammy, who escapes from the ship. It seems likely that they will cross paths again, as Tammy has unfinished business.

The two Ricks battle through multiple dimensions while arguing about the time entropy device. It's revealed that Rick C-137 used the device to save this universe’s Beth while his own Beth and Diane died. During their fight, the Ricks punch each other so hard that they return to the original universe. Rick C-137 assures Rick that he will take care of the family while continuing his search for his own universe.

In the post-credits scene, Tammy returns home to find Birdperson and Birddaughter waiting for her on a snowy street. Rick and Morty The Anime Episode 3, titled "Alien Elle," is set to premiere on August 30, 2024. As suggested by the title, it will likely feature an extraterrestrial version of Elle from a different dimension. Stay tuned to see what unfolds next in Rick and Morty: The Anime!

