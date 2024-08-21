Rick And Morty The Anime Season 2: Director Teases Sequel Plans

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Rick and Morty: The Anime

The franchise premiered its animated sitcom, titled Rick and Morty: The Anime in August 2024. The anime takes place between the fifth and sixth seasons of the main series when the portal travel is shut down. Rick and Morty: The Anime is the third series from the franchise created by Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon.

Speaking to ComicBook ahead of its premiere, Director and writer, Takashi Sano reveals that he has plenty of ideas if there were to be a sequel. Previously, Jason DeMarco, Senior VP of Adult Swim mentioned that the series would get a sequel, based on the reception it receives. The series premiered on Adult Swim on August 16, 2024.

Executive producer Joseph Chou revealed that Sano wants the series to return for more episodes. "Yeah, he has a lot of things that he actually wants to do, if he's given the opportunity to do another one. So [the] hard part is not what to make, it's like, what to do. Like, what can I do? It's really hard part is what do I choose in terms of the things that I wanna do? Because it's just the kind of freedom that's given to do the show." said Chou.

Chou also hopes that the fans will love it and they get to work on the show again. With Rick and Morty: The Anime currently set for a 10-episode release, there has been no confirmation on whether there will be a sequel. Perhaps after the finale on October 18, 2024, we may get some news related to a second season.

Ahead of the official series, 5 short films were released between 2020 and 2021. Rick and Morty: The Anime stars Yohei Tadano and Keisuke Chiba reprising their roles from the Japanese dub of the original series. None of the cast from the English version are reprising their roles.

In the first episode of Rick and Morty: The Anime, we see a dummy Rick being kidnapped by the Galatic Federation for his new weapon that can reduce time entropy and reverse time flow. Meanwhile, the real Rick returns to pick up Morty, Summer terminates Morty’s simulation. Stay tuned for the latest updates on Rick and Morty: The Anime!

