Rick And Morty Anime: Who is Morty's New Girlfriend? Find Out

Rick and Morty: The Anime, a spinoff of the popular animated series, is set to debut next month, introducing its unique humor and adventures to the world of animation. The show, known for its exploration of the multiverse, has been relevant since its inception in 2013. The anime takes this theme to the next level.

The series will adapt the classic adventures of Morty and his grandfather Rick but in more of a Japanese style of animation. It will also feature new characters, including a mysterious girl who happens to be an atemporal being.

Who is Morty's girlfriend?

Rick and Morty: The Anime is set to debut with Adult Swim later this summer, featuring a new girl named Morty Smith. Despite his past romantic relationships, they have not significantly impacted the show's overall status quo. The anime may change this, as Morty's relationships may not be as significant as they have been in the original series.

Rick and Morty: The Anime offers a fresh perspective on the characters from a different point in the multiverse, offering new opportunities to explore the characters in ways not seen in the original animated series. One such character is a mysterious new girlfriend Morty, who shares physical and emotional connections with Morty.

Rick and Morty: The Anime has been teasing a new character since its initial appearance. The character appears to be close to Morty, sharing a kiss and taking pictures with his family. This romantic relationship goes beyond the main universe, as they never interacted with the family in such a way.

Rick and Morty: The Anime teases her as such, "Morty falls in love with a mysterious girl who happens to be an atemporal being." This likely will be playing into the larger narrative of the series, and Morty might have to get heartbroken all over again when it all comes to an end.

This character doesn't seem to be in Rick and Morty's main series, but thankfully we'll be getting answers soon enough as Rick and Morty: The Anime premieres its English dub with Adult Swim on Thursday, August 15th at midnight, and its Japanese dub with Toonami on Saturday, August 17th at midnight.

A brief about Rick and Morty: The Anime

Rick and Morty: The Anime, an animated series, is set to premiere on August 15th, 2024, with 10 episodes and directed by Takashi Sano. The show, which was announced by WarnerMeda in May 2022, received positive feedback from fans. The spinoff, directed by Sano, will feature Joe Daniels as Rick and Gabriel Regojo in the English dub, Youhei Tadano as Rick, and Keisuke Chiba as Morty in the Japanese dub. The original cast will not return for the English dub. New episodes will air every Thursday on Adult Swim.

The show revolves around the adventures of the members of the Smith household, in particular mad scientist and samurai Rick Sanchez, and his grandchildren, the 14-year-old Morty Smith, and the 17-year-old Summer Smith, whose parents, Jerry and Beth Smith (Rick's daughter), disapprove of their adventures.

Different versions of the characters, including the bespectacled genocider, President Morty Smith, inhabit other dimensions throughout the show's multiverse, with their personal characteristics varying from one reality to another.

