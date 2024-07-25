Rock Is a Lady's Modesty Anime Premieres in 2025; Everything We Know So Far

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Rock Is a Lady’s Modesty Manga

Rock Is a Lady’s Modesty (Rokku wa Redi no Tashinami deshite) is based on the Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Hiroshi Fukuda. A new X (formerly known as Twitter) account has been created for the series, featuring a visual from the mangaka. As of now, no official details about the anime’s cast or studio have been released.

The manga began serialization in Hakusensha’s Seinen magazine, Young Animal, in 2022. As of February 2024, four volumes have been released, with the first volume debuting on April 28, 2023. The manga has also received a recommendation from Bocchi the Rock! author Aki Hamaji. Here’s everything we know about Rock Is a Lady’s Modesty so far.

Rock Is a Lady’s Modesty Gets 2025 Release Schedule

The official X (Formerly Twitter) account for Hakusensha’s Young Animal Magazine posted a tweet confirming Rock Is a Lady’s Modesty getting an anime adaptation, which will premiere in 2025. Along with the tweet, the creator drew an illustration to celebrate the anime adaptation. The staff also revealed that further details about the anime will be released on the official X (Formerly Twitter) account, @rocklady_info.

Rock Is a Lady’s Modesty Plot

The series takes place in an all-girls high school. Ririsa Suzunomiya loves guitar and rock marriage; however, she is forced to quit her dream of becoming a rock artist after her mother’s remarriage. She is forced to act like a rich young lady since her stepfather is a real estate tycoon.

One day at school, she meets Otoha Kurogane, a drummer, and her passion for rock music is rekindled. Together, they secretly create a band and harness music as a tool to defy societal norms. No official plot for the anime has been released but we expect a similar adaptation to the manga. Stay tuned for news related to Rock Is a Lady’s Modesty!

