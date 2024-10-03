RuriDragon Chapter 22: Release Date, Where To Read, What To Expect And More

Ruri and Maeda have successfully pulled off their little revenge plan against Kamata and her friend, all at the cost of Ruri’s horns. With their committee work now taking priority, fans can look forward to RuriDragon Chapter 22 seeing more of Ruri’s life as a demi-human within a human campus.

Don’t miss the chapter as it releases to find out if Ruri unlocks another dragon trait, and keep reading to discover RuriDragon Chapter 22 is out, where to read it, what to expect from the chapter, and a recap of the previous issue’s events.

RuriDragon Chapter 22: Release date and where to read

RuriDragon Chapter 22 will be released on Monday, September 23, 2024, at 12 am JST. For international fans, this translates to Sunday, September 22, at approximately 3 pm GMT / 11 am ET / 8 am PT, with release times varied by region and time zone.

Fans can access RuriDragon Chapter 22 on multiple platforms, including the Shonen Jump+ app, Viz Media's official website, and the MangaPlus app and website. The latter two platforms offer free access to the first three and most recent three chapters, but a subscription is required to read the entire collection.

What to expect in RuriDragon Chapter 22?

RuriDragon Chapter 22 will likely see the sports week action committee continue its preparations for the upcoming event, with Ruri and Maeda fulfilling their duties as vice chair and chair, respectively. Fans may see the emergence of a new dragon trait in Ruri, as she has already developed four.

Advertisement

Additionally, there could be further insights into their art teacher, Mr. Takemoto, who possesses significant knowledge about dragons, though he denies this. RuriDragon Chapter 22 may also show the regrowth of Ruri’s horns, which were broken off in the previous issue.

RuriDragon Chapter 21 recap

RuriDragon Chapter 21, titled ‘Nothing Wrong With Some Venom,’ begins by continuing the flashback of Maeda discussing her plan with Ruri to break Ruri’s horns. Maeda believes that breaking the horns publicly will prevent anyone from criticizing Ruri’s appearance.

Initially hesitant, Ruri eventually agrees to go along with the idea. In the present, the committee helps break Ruri’s last horn. The rude girl, Kamata, is confused and Maeda explains that the horns were a hazard. Kamata is pulled into the process, reluctantly assisting.

As the horns are being removed, Kamata asks if Ruri is doing this out of spite. Ruri sarcastically echoes Kamata’s past insults in RuriDragon Chapter 21, clarifying that she overheard her and that a direct conversation would’ve been better.

Advertisement

The committee manages to successfully break Ruri’s horn, but their artwork is smudged in the process. After school, Ruri and Maeda talk about their day, revealing that one of Ruri’s horns was already close to breaking.

They had already spoken to Ruri’s mother about their plan as well, who gave the go-ahead as she knew Ruri’s horns would grow back eventually. RuriDragon Chapter 21 ends with Maeda humorously noting that some venom and spite are natural, especially in humans.

Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates on Ruri’s high school life as a demi-human in the RuriDragon manga.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.