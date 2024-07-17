Sakamoto Days Chapter 175: Who Is Uzuki’s Target? Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

The previous chapter revealed the time during which Uzuki and Akao were missing, having been coping adequately but progressing slowly in their efforts to rescue the orphanage's children. With the JAA having located the two and Sei Asaki setting Uzuki on the road to ruin, fans can only wait in trepidation for the next chapter’s release.

Don’t miss Sakamoto Days Chapter 175 as it drops, and keep reading to find out the release date, expected plot, and more.

Sakamoto Days Chapter 175: Release date and where to read

Sakamoto Days Chapter 175 will be released in Japan on Monday, July 22, 2024, at 12 am JST. This translates to a daytime release on July 21 for most international readers, at around 3 pm GMT / 7 am PT / 10 am ET. Keep in mind that the exact release time may vary depending on different time zones worldwide.

Sakamoto Days Chapter 175 is available for reading on Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus service, and the Shonen Jump+ app. Free access is offered on Viz Media and MANGA Plus, while Shonen Jump Plus requires a subscription.

Expected plot in Sakamoto Days Chapter 175

In Sakamoto Days Chapter 175, fans can anticipate Uzuki and Akao tackling their respective missions, both involving assassination. A confrontation between Uzuki and Akao is likely on the horizon, potentially leading to the circumstances that lead to Akao’s death. Akao will interact with the CEO’s daughter, uncovering details about the girl and her father.

Given Sei Asaki’s personality, the ‘skilled assassin’ that he wishes Uzuki to eliminate is likely Akao. When Uzuki realizes this in Sakamoto Days Chapter 175, he will be seen struggling with the moral implications of his task, likely hesitating to kill his target. Sei Asaki will have already prepared contingency plans to ensure his desired outcome, however.

Sakamoto Days Chapter 174 recap

Titled A Certain Skilled Assassin, Sakamoto Days Chapter 174 begins with Akao executing an assassination target and then meeting her employer to collect payment. The man offers her a more permanent job as his assassin, but Akao declines and returns to her hideout. There, she meets Uzuki, who notices blood on her arm and expresses his concern about her activities.

Uzuki is worried that her actions might lead the JAA to their location. Akao reassures him that she left no trail but remains focused on their mission to defeat their Al-Kamar enemies and rescue Uzuki’s friends. She insists they need money to succeed, even if it means taking lives.

Uzuki is troubled by the need for killing and wishes for a normal life, but Akao understands that the harsh reality of their world leaves them little choice. Despite his misgivings, Uzuki acknowledges their dire situation in Sakamoto Days Chapter 174.

Meanwhile, a man reports Akao and Uzuki's whereabouts to Sei Asaki, the JAA Chairman. He expresses his annoyance at Akao’s actions, saying she was leading Uzuki astray. Meanwhile, Akao's employer offers her a new job to protect a CEO’s daughter, which she reluctantly accepts.

She informs Uzuki through a text message that she'll be away for some time. Sei Asaki then arrives at their hideout and confronts Uzuki, proposing a deal in Sakamoto Days Chapter 174: if Uzuki eliminates a particularly skilled assassin, Sei will free his friends at Al-Kamar.

Uzuki is hesitant but weighs the pros and cons of the task. Simultaneously, Akao, riding in a vehicle to her new mission, contemplates her path. Sakamoto Days Chapter 174 ends with Uzuki deciding to make his first kill, while Akao makes this her final kill.

Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates on Akao and Uzuki’s history in the Sakamoto Days manga.

*The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.