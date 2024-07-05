Sakamoto Days Chapter 173 Spoilers Out: Kei Uzuki And Rion Akao’s Past Revealed; DEETS

The last chapter of Sakamoto Days saw Uzuki, in his Takamura persona, attack Kumanomi, and Akira, just as Akao’s personality resurfaced in Uzuki. As Akira wondered what the connection between Uzuki and Akao was, fans saw a glimpse of their shared past where the two stood side by side.

The upcoming chapter was expected to reveal their history, and the Sakamoto Days Chapter 173 spoilers did not disappoint. Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about Uzuki and Akao’s relationship.

Sakamoto Days Chapter 173 spoilers

According to the Sakamoto Days Chapter 173 spoilers out online, the upcoming chapter is titled Escape. The chapter takes place in the past and opens with the scene of Kindaka's motionless body lying in a pool of his own blood. Kei Uzuki is seen fleeing in what seems to be a state of panic, but Rion Akao quickly catches up to him, pointing a gun at his head.

She says that Kindaka died after Uzuki dropped the poison on him, and asks if this was on purpose. When Akao demands to know the reason behind Uzuki’s actions, Uzuki’s emotions overflow and he angrily claims he had no other choice. He attacks Akao in a fit of rage, but she effortlessly defends herself and challenges his ability to win.

After being defeated, Uzuki, feeling helpless, asks Akao if she intends to kill him. Instead of answering directly, Akao presses him further about what he meant by having "no other choice." Uzuki then confesses that his family is being held hostage in the Sakamoto Days Chapter 173 spoilers.

He tells Akao that Gaku, his 13-year-old ‘younger brother,’ is among the captives. This shocks Akao, as she hadn't realized that children were involved. Suddenly, a group of armed men in black suits appears, accusing both Akao and Uzuki of Kindaka's murder.

Akao is confused, and Uzuki yells that she is innocent in the Sakamoto Days Chapter 173 spoilers. The man tells him to come with them quietly, and Uzuki appears ready to surrender. Akao tries to tell Uzuki he would die if he went with them, and he tells her he hasn’t felt ‘alive’ in a long time anyway.

Seeing Uzuki about to get cuffed, Akao seems to sense the urgency of the situation and quickly decides to act. She seizes a gun and opens fire on the armed group, decisively shifting the odds in their favor. As they run away, Uzuki asks why she saved him when the JAA would now chase her as well.

Akao explains that while she doesn’t have a family she wants to protect, she understands his desire to do so. She tells him she believes that Uzuki isn’t inherently a bad person, bringing him to tears in the Sakamoto Days Chapter 173 spoilers. Sometime later, as Uzuki and Akao walk through an alley, Uzuki expresses his desire to return to Al-Kamar Orphanage.

Akao warns him that doing so would only lead to more tragedy, as it would only repeat the events leading them to the present. Upon his insistence, she promises to find a way to rescue Uzuki’s family, asking for nothing in return except a box of cigarettes.

Uzuki tries to talk her out of this decision, warning of how scary Asaki can be. She dismisses his worries, saying she was already a part of this issue. They then steal a car in the Sakamoto Days Chapter 173 spoilers, and Akao comments that the two should go somewhere and have some fun.

Uzuki admits that he has never left the confines of the JCC or the orphanage before. She then makes him stop the car at a convenience store, where Akao buys cigarettes and food. Akao exclaims that the food is delicious, and comments on how terrible the JCC’s packed meals were.

As the two converse about food, assassins, and convenience stores, they end up continuing down the road on an ‘aimless journey of escape’ in the Sakamoto Days Chapter 173 spoilers. However, the journey does not last long as they arrive at a gas station, where they struggle to fill gas into the car.

Realizing they don’t have any money, Uzuki suggests selling the things in the back of the car to make some. The Sakamoto Days Chapter 173 spoilers’ last panel depicts the two fleeing in the car as a JAA car chases them while gunmen shoot at their car, and Akao yelling she would sell their cargo to make money.

