Sakamoto Days Chapter 185: Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

In the last chapter of Sakamoto Days, fans saw Shin use his evolving ESP abilities to take down Jo Shackles, a man with near Order-level abilities. As his powers continue to grow during his stay in the JAA Jail, fans can look forward to more battles on their quest to meet Atari, the JAA fortune-teller.

Don’t miss Sakamoto Days Chapter 185 to find out how their trip to the second lowest floor of the prison goes, and whether or not they survive the ordeal. Keep reading to get the release date, expected plot and more details.

Sakamoto Days Chapter 185: Release date and where to read

Sakamoto Days Chapter 185 will be released in Japan on Monday, October 7, 2024, at midnight JST. This translates to a daytime release on October 6 for most international readers, at around 3 pm GMT / 7 am PT / 10 am ET. Keep in mind that the exact release time may vary depending on different time zones worldwide.

Sakamoto Days Chapter 185 is available for reading on Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus service, and the Shonen Jump+ app. Free access is offered on Viz Media and MANGA Plus, while Shonen Jump Plus requires a subscription. Fans can also find the chapter in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 45.

Expected plot in Sakamoto Days Chapter 185

Sakamoto Days Chapter 185 will likely begin as Shin and Heisuke are being transferred to B2, and fans can expect Boiled to be seen accompanying them. This new floor is expected to introduce even more powerful inmates, posing fresh challenges for the duo-turned-trio.

Their journey to the lowest level of the prison remains uncertain, as the next level is likely to be even more perilous. Atari’s scenes, which have provided comic relief thus far, may continue to entertain in Sakamoto Days Chapter 185, potentially offering more lighthearted moments amidst the tense situation.

Sakamoto Days Chapter 184 recap

Sakamoto Days Chapter 184, titled ‘Told Ya,’ sees Shackles, furious after being humiliated by Shin, reveal a hidden blade in his handcuffs and launches a series of attacks. Despite being restrained by multiple handcuffs, Shin skillfully dodges using his ESP to predict Shackles’ movements.

Seeing the danger his friend is in, Heisuke hands Shin a frozen fish to use as a weapon, though Boiled warns him of the consequences for intervening. Shackles eventually gains the upper hand, binding Shin in chains and lowering the room’s temperature, intending to torture him.

Just as Shackles is about to strike, Boiled steps in, taking a hit meant for Shin and freeing him by breaking the chains. Boiled, having done this after being inspired by the bond between Shin and Heisuke, collapses from blood loss in Sakamoto Days Chapter 184.

Seizing the opportunity Boiled created, Shin uses his ESP to find the control room and have a person cut the power, leaving Shackles disoriented in the darkness. When the lights return, Shin has defeated Shackles and demands to be sent to B2.

Sakamoto Days Chapter 184 ends back in the lowest floor, where a guard wonders who was going to die, just as Atari humorously reveals that her prophecy referred to three cockroaches dying.

