Sakamoto Days Chapter 181 Spoilers Out: Fortune-Teller’s Identity Revealed As Boiled Returns; DEETS

With Shin and Heisuke venturing into the JAA Jail in the last chapter, fans have been excitedly awaiting the release of the next chapter to find out whether the boys will be able to survive in the prison’s harsh environment, as well as who the fortune-teller is.

The Sakamoto Days Chapter 181 spoilers have not disappointed, revealing the events that transpire within the assassin prison. Here’s everything you need to know about the chapter leaks, including the return of a familiar face and who the fortune-teller is.

Sakamoto Days Chapter 181 spoilers

As per the Sakamoto Days Chapter 181 spoilers, the chapter will either be titled ‘Reunion’ or ‘Gathering,’ depending on the translation. The chapter’s cover includes Shin and Heisuke’s mugshots. We then see a prison guard addressing a group of inmates who are lined up, including the boys.

The guard harshly informs them that they have no human rights and should consider themselves fortunate to be alive even for a day. In a flashback, Shin and Heisuke are conversing with Kindaka and Nagumo above ground. Nagumo explains that entering the prison is relatively easy, but escaping is another matter.

Shin asserts that if they fail to escape, they will only become burdens in their upcoming battles against assassins. Nagumo concurs, providing them with a hint about the prison's layout: it is divided into three underground layers in the Sakamoto Days Chapter 181 spoilers, with the fortune teller located on the lowest level.

Back in the present, Shin and Heisuke are in the prison cafeteria discussing their plan to reach the lowest floor, which involves stealing a guard's keys. They are soon confronted by two inmates who claim that Shin and Heisuke are sitting in their seats. Shin calmly tells them that there are no assigned seats in the cafeteria, but the prisoners rudely demand they move.

Ignoring them, Shin says he will leave when he finishes talking. One of the inmates then kicks their food off the table and grabs Shin by the face, calling it squishy. A guard notices the commotion and tells them to stop making noise in the Sakamoto Days Chapter 181 spoilers.

Shin casually asks the guard for the time, and as the guard points to the clock, Shin uses his ESP abilities to freeze him. He then takes out one of the prisoners with a spoon and uses a food tray to block a punch from the other, countering with a swift kick. Shin then leaves with Heisuke, just as the guard is able to move again.

The Sakamoto Days Chapter 181 spoilers then shift to a prison cell where the two prisoners report to a man named Boiled, admitting that the newcomer is too strong. Boiled scolds them, stating that beating up a newcomer is not “hard-boiled.” Later, during their assigned task of cleaning bathrooms, Shin and Heisuke discuss how the inmates are not as strong as they anticipated.

They also reiterate their need to reach the prison's lowest level to find the fortune teller. As Shin approaches a bathroom stall, an arm suddenly bursts through the door, punching him and sending him flying. Boiled emerges, inviting them to fight him if they want a real challenge.

Recognizing each other from their previous encounter during Boiled's fight with Sakamoto, Boiled attempts let go of the fight, though Shin expresses his annoyance and insists on hitting Boiled at least once. He rushes at him and uses his ESP abilities to immobilize Boiled temporarily, before leaping up to kick him in the face in the Sakamoto Days Chapter 181 spoilers.

However, Boiled quickly recovers, grabbing Shin mid-air and hurling him through a wall into the cafeteria's metal grid partition. As Boiled follows through the wall, he comments on the group's notorious reputation, particularly the museum terror attack, noting that most of the attention was on Sakamoto.

The prison is now on high alert due to the chaos in the Sakamoto Days Chapter 181 spoilers. Shin mocks Boiled, asking if he thinks standing out is impressive and calls him lame. Meanwhile, on the lowest level of the prison, a guard has food thrown at him by a female inmate who foresees getting a stomachache from eating in such unsanitary conditions.

The room is revealed to be spacious, with a painting on the wall, an ornate door, and a gaming console. A guard offers to play a game with her, but she declines, stating she already knows the outcome. The guard who had food thrown at him angrily warns her that refusing to eat will lead to her death.

The inmate, lighting a cigarette, responds that she is not worried since she will be leaving soon. Her appearance is depicted as a young girl with two long pigtails tied with multiple ribbons. Revealed to be Atari, she confidently states that her “destined person” is coming for her. The Sakamoto Days Chapter 181 spoilers end as she boasts that her fortune-telling has a 100% accuracy rate.

Sakamoto Days FAQs

Who is strongest in Sakamoto Days?

In the Sakamoto Days manga, the strongest character is still unclear. However, Takamura was able to overpower most, if not all, characters before his death. With Uzuki now embodying Takamura's persona, it's possible to consider Uzuki the strongest character in the series. Yet, it's unknown whether Takamura could have contended with Sakamoto in his prime, leaving an open question about their potential matchup.

Will Sakamoto Days get an adaptation?

Yes, Sakamoto Days will indeed get an adaptation. The highly anticipated anime adaptation of Yuto Suzuki's series has been officially confirmed for a January 2025 release. This exciting news was accompanied by a teaser trailer and a visual featuring the legendary hitman Taro Sakamoto. Fans can look forward to seeing the story come to life on screen early next year.

Who is the bad guy in Sakamoto Days?

In Sakamoto Days, the main antagonist is Kei Uzuki, also known as X and later Slur. He is an enigmatic assassin who earned the moniker “X” by leaving a distinctive X mark at every location where he took the lives of his victims and enemies.

