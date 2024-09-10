Sakamoto Days Chapter 182: Release Date, Where To Read, What To Expect And More

Shin and Heisuke have infiltrated the JAA Jail successfully, only to find themselves in the middle of trouble on their very first day as an old acquaintance resurfaces. With their mission to reach the fortune teller still underway, fans can look forward to Sakamoto Days Chapter 182 to find out how the boys will progress.

Don’t miss Sakamoto Days Chapter 182, and keep reading to find out the release date, where to read the chapter, what to expect, and a recap of the previous chapter as well.

Sakamoto Days Chapter 182: Release date and where to read

Sakamoto Days Chapter 182 is slated for release in Japan on Monday, September 16, 2024, at 12 am JST. International readers can anticipate its availability on Sunday, September 15, although the precise timing may vary depending on their respective time zones.

Sakamoto Days Chapter 182 is available on a number of official platforms, such as Viz Media's official website, Shueisha's MANGAPlus service, or through the Shonen Jump+ app. Additionally, fans can find the chapter in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 42. The manga has 18 volumes released so far.

What to expect in Sakamoto Days Chapter 182?

Sakamoto Days Chapter 182 will likely entail a further exploration of Atari, the JAA fortune teller confined in the deepest part of the JAA Jail. The chapter may delve into her background, her prophecies, and the reasons they failed concerning Slur’s activities.

Advertisement

There could also be a focus on who she believes to be her “prince in shining armor” in Sakamoto Days Chapter 182. While this evidence may seem to point to Shin, as he was the one who wished to meet her, it remains uncertain as she could be referring to someone else.

Sakamoto Days Chapter 181 recap

Sakamoto Days Chapter 181, titled ‘Welcome Party,’ begins as a prison guard addresses a line of inmates, including Shin and Heisuke, bluntly stating they have no rights and should feel lucky to be alive. A flashback to before Shin and Heisuke entered the prison then takes place.

Shin, Heisuke, Kindaka, and Nagumo discuss the fortune teller, where Nagumo outlines that while entering the prison is easy, escaping is not. He gives them information about the prison's three underground layers, with the fortune teller on the lowest level.

In the present, Shin and Heisuke talk about their plans in the cafeteria, planning to steal a guard's keys. They face hostility from two prisoners over seating in Sakamoto Days Chapter 181, but Shin quickly neutralizes them, taking advantage of his ESP abilities to distract the guard.

Advertisement

Later, the two inmates report to Boiled, a former foe of Sakamoto, who berates them for their actions. Shin and Heisuke then encounter Boiled as they clean the bathroom, who punches Shin. This eventually leads to Shin using his ESP to freeze Boiled, but ends up thrown through a wall.

Meanwhile, on the lowest level, a prisoner named Atari, the JAA fortune teller is depicted in a luxurious prison cell. Sakamoto Days Chapter 181 ends as she awaits her “prince in shining armor.”

Sakamoto Days FAQs

Who is Slur in Sakamoto Days?

Slur, formerly known as Kei Uzuki and ‘X,’ is the main antagonist in Sakamoto Days. An inscrutable assassin, he seeks to overthrow the JAA and is notorious for leaving a large X mark at the scenes of his killings. His mysterious and deadly reputation defines him throughout the series.

For more updates on the Sakamoto Days manga, keep up with Pinkvilla.

Advertisement

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.