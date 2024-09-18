Sakamoto Days Chapter 183: Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

Shin's training in the JAA prison finally hit a snag when the prison boss made an appearance in the last chapter of Sakamoto Days, as he proved to be too powerful for Shin. As the characters now need to devise new strategies to access the lower levels of the prison, the challenge ahead will require creative thinking as they navigate this unexpected obstacle.

Don’t miss Sakamoto Days Chapter 183 as it hits shelves, and keep reading to find out the release date, where to read, the expected plot, and a recap of the previous chapter as well.

Sakamoto Days Chapter 183: Release date and where to read

Sakamoto Days Chapter 183 is slated for release in Japan on Monday, September 23, 2024, at 12 am JST. International readers can anticipate its availability on Sunday, September 22, although the precise timing may vary according to their time zones.

For fans who wish to read Sakamoto Days Chapter 176, the manga will be accessible online via Shueisha’s official platforms, including Viz Media's official website, the MANGAPlus website and app, and the Shonen Jump+ app.

Expected plot in Sakamoto Days Chapter 183

Sakamoto Days Chapter 183 will likely see Shin face the first real obstacle in his quest to reach the fortune teller. Though he could manage against Boiled, Jo Shackles is proving to be a far tougher challenge. Given Shackles’ position as head guard of the prison, it is clear that he possesses formidable strength and authority.

Fans can expect Shin to reevaluate his strategy after the harsh reality check in the last chapter. His time in the prison not only involves locating the fortune teller but also honing his abilities to prepare for the looming conflict with Uzuki’s gang. Sakamoto Days Chapter 183 will likely show how Shin adapts to overcome Shackles and make progress on his mission.

Sakamoto Days Chapter 182 recap

Sakamoto Days Chapter 182, titled ‘A Peaceful Day,’ begins as Boiled tells Shin that he has no personal grudge against him but, due to Shin’s insistence on a brawl, feels obligated to fight. Heisuke warns Shin about Boiled's previous battle with Sakamoto, but Shin remains undeterred until armed guards surround him.

Jo Shackles, the head guard of JAA Prison B1, arrives, and even Boiled telepathically advises Shin to stay silent. Shackles questions Boiled about maintaining order in B1, but when Boiled hesitates, Shackles shoots him in the knee.

Shackles reveals his strict rule: any inmate who causes trouble will be sent to a lower level. To everyone's surprise, Shin knees Shackles in the face, seeking to descend to a lower floor. Shackles responds by slamming Shin into the ground and questioning why he is dissatisfied with the prison's comfort.

Shackles brutally cuffs and hurls Shin around in Sakamoto Days Chapter 182, leaving him injured as he dismisses Shin’s attempts as unremarkable. The chapter ends as Shin lays on his face defeated and injured.

